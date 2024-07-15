‘SHE WAS THE STRONGEST’: Tragic Shannen Doherty’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ Pals Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Pay Tribute to Star

Spelling, 51, and Garth, 52, rushed to social media this weekend to pay tribute to their former co-star after Doherty succumbed to her nine-year battle with breast cancer.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are mourning the loss of their beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty after her heartbreaking death this weekend at 53 years old.

Garth, who starred as Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, remembered Doherty as “courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous.”

The actress who played Donna Martin on the hit Fox series from 1990 to 2000 wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “I don’t have outward words yet…but WE knew and that’s what matters.”

She wrote: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.

“I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie.”