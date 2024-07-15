‘SHE WAS THE STRONGEST’: Tragic Shannen Doherty’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ Pals Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Pay Tribute to Star
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are mourning the loss of their beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty after her heartbreaking death this weekend at 53 years old.
Spelling, 51, and Garth, 52, rushed to social media this weekend to pay tribute to their former co-star after Doherty succumbed to her nine-year battle with breast cancer.
The actress who played Donna Martin on the hit Fox series from 1990 to 2000 wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “I don’t have outward words yet…but WE knew and that’s what matters.”
Garth, who starred as Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, remembered Doherty as “courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous.”
She wrote: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.
“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.
“I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie.”
Doherty passed away on Saturday after battling breast cancer for almost ten years. She played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 for four seasons from 1990 to 1994.
She also starred as Prue Halliwell on the popular WB series Charmed from 1998 to 2001.
Her publicist announced in a statement this weekend: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty.
“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”
Scores of Doherty’s other co-stars – including Jason Priestly, 54, and Brian Austin Green, 51 – took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress upon the news of her sudden passing.
Priestley, who portrayed the actress’ twin brother Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature, and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”
Green, who played David Silver, added: “Shan. My sister … you loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love.
“I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”
RadarOnline.com can reveal Doherty filed to officially divorce her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 50, and terminate alimony one day before her death on Saturday.
Court documents dated Friday, July 12, noted the actress and her ex were proceeding with their divorce as uncontested.
Doherty also added: “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”