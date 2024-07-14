Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dead at Age 53
Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in on the wildly popular series Beverly Hills, 90210 and on the witchcraft fantasy Charmed, has died after a nine-year battle with breast cancer. She was 53.
“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist said in a statement.
In recent months, the actress who played Brenda Walsh on the hit Fox show had been planning for the end.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Doherty began to sell off her material possessions, including a property in Tennessee.
"My priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty said during a solo episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, fighting back tears.
"I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."
The star — who was married three tomes, first to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2022 and Kurt Iswarienko from 2011 — said she didn't want her mom to "have a bunch of stuff to deal with" on top of mourning her death.
She battled a bitter war with Iswarienko in divorce court up until her death.
Selling her belongings will allow the actress to take more trips and make memories with her family, the actress explained, adding that "it's just stuff."
Doherty had been open about her illness since she was first diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes in 2015. She announced that she was in remission in 2017 after receiving a single mastectomy.
But in January of 2023, she revealed she’d suffered a setback and had surgery to remove a brain tumor.
“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” she said at the time. “The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her.”
Following the surgery, however, she revealed the disease had continued to metastasize and spread to her bones, as RadarOnline.com also reported.