Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dead at Age 53

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in on the wildly popular series Beverly Hills, 90210 and on the witchcraft fantasy Charmed, has died after a nine-year battle with breast cancer. She was 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist said in a statement.

In recent months, the actress who played Brenda Walsh on the hit Fox show had been planning for the end.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Doherty began to sell off her material possessions, including a property in Tennessee.

"My priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty said during a solo episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, fighting back tears.

"I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."