As RadarOnline previously reported, last month, in court documents, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said her ex-husband was waiting "in hopes that I die" from terminal cancer to avoid making spousal support payments.

"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," Doherty stated in court documents, reported by PEOPLE.

"Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die," attorney Katherine Heersema said. "He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward."