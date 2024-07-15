Your tip
BOLD DEMANDS: Donald Trump Calls for the ‛Dismissal of All the Witch Hunts’ After Judge Tosses Classified Documents Case

Jul. 15 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was given an inch — but he wants to take a mile when it comes to his snowballing legal woes.

On Monday morning, July 15, Judge Aileen Cannon officially tossed the classified documents case against the former POTUS. Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the embattled politician has brazenly called for the dismissal of all criminal and civil cases against him.

donald trump calls dismissal witch hunt legal cases
Donald Trump's classified documents case was dismissed on July 15.

Trump wrote via Truth Social: "As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia “Perfect” Phone Call charges."

"The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!"

donald trump calls dismissal witch hunt legal cases
Donald Trump demanded all legal cases against him should also be dropped.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted in June 2023 for allegedly mishandling a number of classified documents that were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Following a lengthy investigation, he was charged with 37 felony counts which included: withholding a record, willful retention of classified information, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

donald trump calls dismissal witch hunt legal cases
Donald Trump is the first former U.S. President to face criminal charges.

While Trump critics praised the indictment, more than one year later, Judge Cannon made the shocking decision to drop the case on the grounds that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment allegedly violated the Constitution.

The 43-year-old judge said: "The bottom line is this: The Appointments Clause is a critical constitutional restriction stemming from the separation of powers, and it gives to Congress a considered role in determining the propriety of vesting appointment power for inferior officers."

donald trump calls dismissal witch hunt legal cases
Judge Cannon claimed Jack Smith's appointment to the case violated the Constitution.

"The Special Counsel's position effectively usurps that important legislative authority, transferring it to a head of Department, and in the process threatening the structural liberty inherent in the separation of powers."

Although it is possible for her decision to be reversed, Smith's office has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

