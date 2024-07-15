CELL CALL: Steve Bannon ‘Desperate to Use Jail Call Privileges to Reach Out to Old Pal Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt’
Steve Bannon is set to use his jail calls to share his sympathies with shot Donald Trump.
A source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com: “Steve gets privileges in prison and Donald is top of his call list. He’s desperate to reach out to him and see how he is, and will be accessing his privilege as soon as he can.”
“He’d love the Don to visit him, but that’s even more unlikely now after the shooting. He’s desperate to know how he is and thinks he can give him advice about staying strong considering he’s doing time.”
The former White House advisor, 70, who defied a subpoena from the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is languishing in a brutal Danbury, Connecticut lock-up after reporting to federal prison to begin a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress earlier this month.
According to the admission and orientation handbook handed to convicts at the Danbury prison, which RadarOnline.com has obtained, all phone calls from the facility are limited to 15 minutes and “subject to monitoring and recording by institution staff.”
Inmates are “limited to 320 minutes per month” — and visiting is conducted on an even stricter system. Each inmate is given 12 points at the beginning of each month, with weekday visits using up one point and weekend visits counting double. Besides immediate family, visits are restricted to 10 people who must be approved beforehand, and the approval process takes around three weeks.
Far from serving his time in a “Club Fed” — the most cushy type of jail in in the federal prison system — Bannon is surrounded by killers in a prison that immediately issues inmates a booklet packed with warnings of what to do if they’re sexually assaulted.
He must wear drab white, gray, or khaki gear, is subject to random metal detector tests and cell inspections, and has to line up for an inmate count five times a day.
As a source told RadarOnline.com last week: “Steve always prided himself of being a political maverick and loved his freedoms and home comforts, so this regime is going to kill him. It would test anyone’s sanity, but especially someone like him.”