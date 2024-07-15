CELL CALL: Steve Bannon ‘Desperate to Use Jail Call Privileges to Reach Out to Old Pal Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt’

Steve Bannon is set to use his jail calls to share his sympathies with shot Donald Trump.

A source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com: “Steve gets privileges in prison and Donald is top of his call list. He’s desperate to reach out to him and see how he is, and will be accessing his privilege as soon as he can.”

“He’d love the Don to visit him, but that’s even more unlikely now after the shooting. He’s desperate to know how he is and thinks he can give him advice about staying strong considering he’s doing time.”