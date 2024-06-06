Trump Ally Steve Bannon Ordered to Report to Prison July 1 for Contempt of Congress After Bail Revoked

Although his sentence had been put on hold while appealed the case and sought to overturn his criminal conviction, CBS News reports that U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Thursday that he will have to go to prison after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the jury's conviction last month.

Bannon’s lawyers had argued that the sentence should be stayed until they appeal it to the full appeals court and the Supreme Court because "the harm caused truly would be irreparable and unjust if the judgment, already fully executed, is then reversed on further review." Bannon will still have the opportunity to appeal Nichols' ruling that he must report to prison.