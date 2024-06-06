Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donal Trump

Trump Ally Steve Bannon Ordered to Report to Prison July 1 for Contempt of Congress After Bail Revoked

steve bannon reveals donald trump declare victory lost election jpg
Source: MEGA

A federal judge has ordered former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to report to prison to begin a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress.

By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A federal judge has ordered former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon to report to prison to begin a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon reveals donald trump declare victory lost electionjpg
Source: MEGA

Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Although his sentence had been put on hold while appealed the case and sought to overturn his criminal conviction, CBS News reports that U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Thursday that he will have to go to prison after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the jury's conviction last month.

Bannon’s lawyers had argued that the sentence should be stayed until they appeal it to the full appeals court and the Supreme Court because "the harm caused truly would be irreparable and unjust if the judgment, already fully executed, is then reversed on further review." Bannon will still have the opportunity to appeal Nichols' ruling that he must report to prison.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon reveals donald trump declare victory lost election jpg
Source: MEGA

Bannon’s lawyers had argued that the sentence should be stayed until they appeal it to the full appeals court and the Supreme Court.

Article continues below advertisement

“You’re sending a man to prison who thought he was complying with the law, we don’t do that in my system,” Schoen said following the judge's ruling on Thursday, NBC News reports, calling the decision “contrary to our system of justice.”

Nichols, a Trump appointee who has overseen a number of January 6-related cases, told him, "One thing you have to learn as a lawyer is that when the judge has made his decision, you don’t stand up and start yelling. I've had enough. I think you should sit down."

MORE ON:
Donal Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump obese flatulent old man job keep out prison cnn pp
Source: MEGA

Bannon was previously indicted on fraud and money laundering charges and pardoned by Trump during his final hours in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon, who was previously indicted on fraud and money laundering charges and pardoned by Trump during his final hours in office, has contended that he did not comply with the subpoena because of executive privilege concerns raised by Trump and said that his former attorney had advised him not to respond.

Last month, an appeals court disagreed with his arguments, ruling that his "'advice of counsel' defense is no defense at all" and was "unavailable under this statute."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Another former Trump advisor, Peter Navarro, was also sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Another former Trump advisor, Peter Navarro, was also sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the House January 6 committee and is currently serving time behind bars.

Navarro is also attempting to appeal his conviction, but the judge overseeing his case opted not to delay the imposition of the prison term and higher courts upheld the decision.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.