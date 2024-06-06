Trump Ally Steve Bannon Ordered to Report to Prison July 1 for Contempt of Congress After Bail Revoked
A federal judge has ordered former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon to report to prison to begin a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Although his sentence had been put on hold while appealed the case and sought to overturn his criminal conviction, CBS News reports that U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Thursday that he will have to go to prison after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the jury's conviction last month.
Bannon’s lawyers had argued that the sentence should be stayed until they appeal it to the full appeals court and the Supreme Court because "the harm caused truly would be irreparable and unjust if the judgment, already fully executed, is then reversed on further review." Bannon will still have the opportunity to appeal Nichols' ruling that he must report to prison.
“You’re sending a man to prison who thought he was complying with the law, we don’t do that in my system,” Schoen said following the judge's ruling on Thursday, NBC News reports, calling the decision “contrary to our system of justice.”
Nichols, a Trump appointee who has overseen a number of January 6-related cases, told him, "One thing you have to learn as a lawyer is that when the judge has made his decision, you don’t stand up and start yelling. I've had enough. I think you should sit down."
Bannon, who was previously indicted on fraud and money laundering charges and pardoned by Trump during his final hours in office, has contended that he did not comply with the subpoena because of executive privilege concerns raised by Trump and said that his former attorney had advised him not to respond.
Last month, an appeals court disagreed with his arguments, ruling that his "'advice of counsel' defense is no defense at all" and was "unavailable under this statute."
Another former Trump advisor, Peter Navarro, was also sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the House January 6 committee and is currently serving time behind bars.
Navarro is also attempting to appeal his conviction, but the judge overseeing his case opted not to delay the imposition of the prison term and higher courts upheld the decision.