Peter Navarro Calls Kayleigh McEnany and Other Former Female Trump Staffers 'Pimp Ladies' in Bizarre Defense of Rudy Giuliani

Days later, Navarro continued his attack by targeting several notable female aides who served in the Trump administration, calling them "pimp ladies."

He questioned why White House men would ever hire women after watching these women "throw mud" at Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani. Navarro's tweet read, "Why would White House men – prez, vp, senior aide – EVER hire a woman after watching book pimps Cassiday Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah, Stephanie Grisham, Kayleigh McEnany, Olivia Troye throw mud @realDonaldTrump @RudyGiuliani et. al. Pimp ladies be giving real MAGA WOMEN bad name."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.