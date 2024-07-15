SECRET SERVICE COP OUT: Embattled Agency Claims Securing Rooftop Where Would-Be Assassin Shot Trump ‘Was 100% Responsibility of Local Police’
The bumbling Secret Service has passed the buck to local police after a would-be assassin came within inches of blowing off Donald Trump’s head at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.
As questions mount about how 20-year-old loner Thomas Crooks was able to set up on a roof 400 feet from the stage in Butler on Saturday, RadarOnline.com can reveal the embattled federal agency has refused to take responsibility for the monumental oversight.
Secret Service rep Anthony Gugliemi insisted securing and patrolling the factory grounds of AGR International – where Crooks was positioned in a sniper position with a high-powered AR-15 rifle – was the responsibility of local police.
While the federal agency covered the grounds where thousands of excited supporters gathered to see the ex-president, Gugliemi claimed the local police were recruited to assist and secure the area immediately outside the rally.
Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger refuted Gugliemi's claim: “Secret Service was in charge of this security."
Shocked residents living near the Butler Farm Show Grounds revealed they were not paid a visit by federal or local law enforcement in the days leading up to the event on July 13.
Valerie Fennell, a neighbor whose home backs up to the fairgrounds, claimed “nobody contacted” her before the now-infamous rally.
Fennell told The New York Post: “Nobody contacted me. Nobody. Nobody called me, nobody stopped here.
“I kind of was thinking that as close as my house is, I honestly thought this might be part of a command station at some point.”
She also claimed her entire neighborhood was “left alone” despite being in the immediate proximity of the venue.
Fennell explained: “I was talking to my neighbors yesterday, and none of them had gotten a call. Or anything.
“I guess it’s kind of the same question that everybody has. I guess, as far as like, why that area wasn’t secure.”
Crooks, a 20-year-old Bethel Park native months away from voting in his first presidential election, climbed onto a factory roof at approximately 6 PM on Saturday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
At 6:11 PM, the registered Republican fired off eight shots from his AR-15. The bullets whizzed 130 yards and grazed Trump in his right ear while killing one unsuspecting rally attendee and seriously injuring two more.
Crooks – whose picture was first revealed to the world by RadarOnline.com – was neutralized by a Secret Service sniper within moments of pulling the trigger.
President Joe Biden, 81, called for an “independent review” into the Secret Service’s unbelievable mistake at the Trump rally during a national address on Sunday night.
He also called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to “review all security measures” for the Republican National Convention kicking off in Milwaukee on Monday.
President Biden told the nation on Sunday night: “I’ve directed an independent review of the national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened.
“And I’ll share the results of that independent review with the American people.”
Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard
‘SHOOTER IS DOWN:’ Person Who Shot at President Trump has Been 'Neutralized'; 'No Longer an Immediate Threat'
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Donald Trump Stands and Raises His Fist in Defiance After Multiple Shots Fired at Him in Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally
'Let Me Get My Shoes': Microphone Captures Donald Trump's Comments Immediately After Assassination Attempt at Rally
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
How Was Would-Be Assassin Missed? Man Tells How He Frantically Tried to Warn Police of Rifle-Carrying Sniper on Roof Before Trump Assassination Attempt
'We Cannot Be Like This’: President Joe Biden Calls for the Nation to 'Unite' After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
'We Screamed for 3 Minutes at Police and Secret Service': Eyewitness Describes Would-Be Trump Assassin Crawl Across the Roof, Claims Law Enforcement Missed Chance to Stop Shooting
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Claims He Was Shot in the 'Upper Part' of His Right Ear in Assassination Attempt
Blood-Stained Hero Tells of Assassination Aftermath After Madman Unloaded Rifle at Trump Rally
First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman
FIRST PHOTOS: Feds Raid Pennsylvania Home of Trump Would-Be Assassin — What We Know So Far About Sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks
New Video: Sniper on Rooftop Squeezes Off Up to 9 Shots at Trump — Before He's Eliminated With a Single Shot to Head
Explosive Devices Found in Car of Gunman Who Attempted to Assassinate Former President Donald Trump
Outrage: Why Was Building Unguarded Just 130 Yards From Trump — as New Eyewitness Reveals He Told Cops TWICE Sniper Was Moving From Roof to Roof
'Contrary to Everything We Stand for': President Joe Biden Condemns Attack on Trump and Calls for 'Unity'
DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE SHOOTING: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Here, I Should Be Dead!’
SHOOTER PROBE: FBI Hauls Away Van Belonging to Trump Gunman Thomas Crooks for Forensic Testing