SECRET SERVICE COP OUT: Embattled Agency Claims Securing Rooftop Where Would-Be Assassin Shot Trump ‘Was 100% Responsibility of Local Police’

The bumbling Secret Service has passed the buck to local police after a would-be assassin came within inches of blowing off Donald Trump’s head at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.

As questions mount about how 20-year-old loner Thomas Crooks was able to set up on a roof 400 feet from the stage in Butler on Saturday, RadarOnline.com can reveal the embattled federal agency has refused to take responsibility for the monumental oversight.