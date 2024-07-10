Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist for Donald Trump, reported to federal prison last week to begin a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Although he had hoped to serve his time in a "Club Fed," a minimum security prison camp seen as the cushiest in the federal system, CNN reports that Bannon wasn't eligible for that setup due to another pending criminal case in New York in which he is accused of defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign.

Instead, Bannon, 70, is locked up in a low security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. He told reporters that he was "proud of going to prison" to "stand up to tyranny" and the "corrupt criminal DOJ" — but now that he is languishing in a lock-up that immediately provides inmates with sexual assault warnings, he might be singing a different tune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.