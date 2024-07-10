Steve Bannon's Brutal Behind-Bars Existence Revealed: Knifings, Sex Assault Warnings & Cell Tosses
Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist for Donald Trump, reported to federal prison last week to begin a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Although he had hoped to serve his time in a "Club Fed," a minimum security prison camp seen as the cushiest in the federal system, CNN reports that Bannon wasn't eligible for that setup due to another pending criminal case in New York in which he is accused of defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign.
Instead, Bannon, 70, is locked up in a low security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. He told reporters that he was "proud of going to prison" to "stand up to tyranny" and the "corrupt criminal DOJ" — but now that he is languishing in a lock-up that immediately provides inmates with sexual assault warnings, he might be singing a different tune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
During his four-month stay, Bannon will have to follow harsh rules and live on a strict schedule. According to the admission and orientation handbook handed to convicts, which RadarOnline.com has obtained, inmates are woken up at 6:00 AM every day and must line up for "five official inmate counts during every 24-hour period" at midnight, 2:30 AM, 5:00 AM, 4:00 PM, and 9:00 PM.
He'll have to wear a drab white, gray, and khaki uniform, be blocked from smoking or using tobacco products, and be subjected to random metal detector searches, pat searches, and cell inspections. His living quarters must be kept neat and tidy, plus he'll face disciplinary action and a potential fine if any government property is damaged, and the items available from the prison commissary shop are limited.
Phone calls are limited to 15 minutes and "subject to monitoring and recording by institution staff," and visiting is conducted on a point system where each inmate will be given 12 points at the beginning of each month. "Visits during the week will be 1 point and visits during the weekends and holidays will be 2 points," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Steve always prided himself of being a political maverick and loved his freedoms and home comforts, so this regime is going to kill him," a source told RadarOnline.com. "It would test anyone’s sanity, but especially someone like him."
The Danbury prison houses more than 1,000 male prisoners, and they're not all white collar criminals. The population also includes sex offenders and violent criminals, including a man serving a murder sentence who pleaded guilty last month to assaulting another inmate with a handmade weapon fashioned out of a broken pencil and razor blades.
The facility, which has a smaller adjacent prison camp for women that served as the inspiration for the Netflix show Orange is the New Black, may not even be the roughest that Bannon will have to endure. If his New York state fraud trial proceedings, which are slated to begin in September, take place while he is still serving his federal sentence, he could be moved to the notorious Rikers Island jail in New York City.