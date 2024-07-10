Britney Spears Gains 20 LBS: 'Pigging Out' to Heal Her Broken Heart as Pals Worry Over Dramatic Weight Gain
Britney Spears is packing on the pounds, according to pals who claimed the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer has tossed diets and healthy eating out the window in favor of comforting junk food to banish her blues.
The 42-year-old singer was spotted out and about as she landed at Van Nuys airport following another Mexico vacation where she could wallow in savory treats and sweet drinks without fear of tattletale spies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Food is one of the big comforts she has in life, whether she's on holiday or at home," dished an insider. "She loves Mexican food and those slushy cocktails, but it gives her just as much of a thrill to tuck into a burger and fries and shake. It reminds her of happier times and makes her feel good."
Instead of whipping up healthy tidbits in the kitchen, the songbird "orders pizza, deli sandwiches, mac and cheese or the occasional chili dog loaded with onions and cheese," blabbed the insider. "She's been indulging in lots of cocktails and late-night snacks as well."
According to the tattletale, exercise is off the grid right now as Britney has ditched the intense, full-body workout regime her ex-hubby and trainer, Sam Asghari, put her on.
"Keeping up with the workouts isn't going so well and is a thing of the past," said the insider. "Fans have noticed she's put on weight too, with one guessing she's gained 15 to 20 pounds."
As we previously learned, Britney has been going through a tough time since her divorce from Sam, posting bizarre videos that have alarmed loved ones and fans alike.
Even scarier, she's hooked up with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, who's a felon. "On the positive side, she's reunited with her sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, who live with their dad, her ex Kevin Federline, but whether it will last is another question," said the snitch. "Everyone knows her life isn't going as well as she'd like and eating is her way out of the pain."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Spears for comment.