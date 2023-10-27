Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Warned by Judge to Move Divorce Along — Or Risk it Being Tossed

Britney Spears might not be saying Oops!... I Did It Again — if her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, doesn't push their divorce along. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge instructed the model, 29, to submit proof he served the pop star, 41, with divorce papers ending their 14-month union... or risk it being dismissed.

The Friday filing revealed that a hearing has been set for November 15.