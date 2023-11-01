Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Not Being Blacklisted in Hollywood, Career Thriving Despite Claims: Sources

As this outlet reported, the fitness trainer hit Spears with divorce papers on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences, after only 14 months of marriage — and amid accusations of physical abuse on both sides.

"Sam's learning a tough lesson," the source alleged. "He was only famous and tolerated because of Britney. He got high-profile jobs without having to pay his dues — all because of her. Now, the same people he thought were his friends aren't taking his calls."

Despite the claims, RadarOnline.com is told Sam has had no issues with finding jobs, and his schedule is booked.