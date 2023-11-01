Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Not Being Blacklisted in Hollywood, Career Thriving Despite Claims: Sources
Britney Spears' ex, Sam Asghari, 29, has continued to lock down new roles despite splitting from the pop star — despite a report claiming his career had stalled.
A sensational new report claimed Asghari's career flatlined in the wake of his divorce but sources told RadarOnline.com that the model's career continues to thrive.
"Sam made a lot of connections while he was with Britney, but now he's damaged goods," a source told the National Enquirer.
As this outlet reported, the fitness trainer hit Spears with divorce papers on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences, after only 14 months of marriage — and amid accusations of physical abuse on both sides.
"Sam's learning a tough lesson," the source alleged. "He was only famous and tolerated because of Britney. He got high-profile jobs without having to pay his dues — all because of her. Now, the same people he thought were his friends aren't taking his calls."
Despite the claims, RadarOnline.com is told Sam has had no issues with finding jobs, and his schedule is booked.
Asghari was recently called out by Spears supporters over his story with Interview magazine, which featured the Lucky singer's lyrics. Titled "Sam Asghari Drives Them Crazy," fans slammed the spread as "tasteless" amid his divorce from the pop star.
"I’m sorry this is just tasteless…. An interview with a magazine the week Britney’s memoir is being released … with lyrics and song titles that are 100% associated with Britney? Just another person using Britney to get attention for themselves," one outraged fan posted on X.
Another chimed in, "This will be his gimmick for the rest of his life Being Britney’s ex,"
In the singer's new book, Britney praised Sam calling him a "gift from god." She recalled being "instantly smitten" when they met on a music video set in 2016.
She claimed, "We couldn't keep our hands off each other."
Sam responded by telling the paparazzi he was proud of Britney and happy for her memoir's success.