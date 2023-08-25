Britney Spears’ Husband Begged Her to Return to ‘Regimented Anti-Anxiety and Depression Medication’ Taken During Conservatorship
Sam Asghari reportedly begged Britney Spears to return to a “regimented medication plan” in the days and weeks leading up to the couple’s split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears last week after 14 months of marriage, insiders familiar with the pair’s split said that Asghari wanted the Toxic singer on a “regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan” similar to the one she was on during her lengthy conservatorship.
Asghari also reportedly urged Spears to “seek more therapy” and “find a psychotherapist” to help “unpack her issues.”
But the Princess of Pop apparently refused Asghari’s pushes.
“Britney is not a well person without the correct medication,” one insider close to the now-estranged couple told the Sun on Thursday night. “No matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds.”
“After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication,” the source continued. “However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent, and even dangerous.”
“Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts. He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings."
Asghari’s push for Spears to return to a regimented medication plan reportedly led to blowout fights that ultimately led the couple to divorce.
“Britney’s experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous about medication,” the source said. “When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments.”
“Britney would accuse him of being like [her] father and wanting control,” the insider added. “Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Asghari officially filed for divorce from Spears on August 16.
Sources close to the now-estranged couple said Asghari confronted the pop star about rumors she had been unfaithful, claiming the confrontation was the catalyst to a "huge fight" they had pre-breakup.
Asghari reportedly believes the 41-year-old pop star cheated on him with at least one of their male staff members working at their home.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the model and actor said in a statement on Instagram after filing for divorce last week.
"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued. "S--- happens.”
Per the pair’s June 2022 prenup, Spears will not have to pay her Asghari a dime in spousal support. She will also not be required to make any sort of lump sum payment to Asghari once their divorce is finalized.