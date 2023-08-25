Britney Spears’ Husband Begged Her to Return to ‘Regimented Anti-Anxiety and Depression Medication’ Taken During Conservatorship

Sam Asghari reportedly begged Britney Spears to return to a “regimented medication plan” in the days and weeks leading up to the couple’s split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears last week after 14 months of marriage, insiders familiar with the pair’s split said that Asghari wanted the Toxic singer on a “regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan” similar to the one she was on during her lengthy conservatorship.