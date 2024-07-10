Revealed: Meet the Doctor Who Is 'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard’s Suspected Baby Daddy
The boyfriend and alleged baby daddy of Lindsay Hubbard has been unmasked as a doctor who works as an investment banker in biotech.
After months of speculation, RadarOnline.com can reveal the man who allegedly knocked up the Summer House star is Turner Kufe, a 35-year-old from Massachusetts who got his doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine and graduated in 2017.
Hubbard, 37, and Kufe have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep his identity — and their budding romance — under wraps in the wake of the Bravolebirty’s scandalous engagement split from ex-fiancé and castmate Carl Radke.
But the pair’s dogged campaign of secrecy went into overdrive when his name first bobbed up online Tuesday in a report on the website Starcasm.
The couple then appeared to confirm his status as dad-to-be by hastily removing Kufe’s LinkedIn profile and scrubbing his presence from his employer’s corporate website.
Kufe works as a Vice President at Royalty Pharma, an organization that bills itself as the world's largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation in life sciences, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
Hubbard had not publicly named the blonde-haired Kufe and even obscured his identity — except for his hands — from her July 4 pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.
Prior to that, all Hubbard had said was that her partner was "a wonderful man" who did not watch Summer House where the former publicist has won a legion of followers and ostracized as many more.
Hubbard said during the Summer House season 8 reunion in June: "We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago.
"It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January."
RadarOnline.com has sought comment from Kufe, who reconnected with Hubbard in December 2023 after dating around the pandemic.
Their romance blossomed just four months after her castmate Radke, 39, ended their engagement ahead of their scheduled wedding.
A production insider told us: “If fans thought the soft reveal of Turner in the pregnancy announcement — with his hands holding hers — would lead to a bigger reveal, they will be disappointed.
“Lindsay has made it clear to producers that Turner doesn’t want to be on the show.
“But if the television show is to be real, as in reality, how can Turner not become part of the story?”
A second Bravo source told RadarOnline.com filming for the next season had already commenced in the Hamptons and Hubbard’s baby announcement was timed to coincide with filming to “create a storyline.”
The insider said: “Lindsay is nothing if not her own producer and knew a July 4 announcement would create a storyline that will have her center stage in the first episodes."
Hubbard’s baby joy is a dream come true for the Florida native, who had long discussed her desire to have a family of her own, and in 2022, began the process of freezing her eggs by starting hormone injections.
She had been pregnant before while dating Winter House costar Jason Cameron, but suffered a miscarriage just 24 hours after learning the news.
Hubbard had only been dating Kufe for a few months when she learned she was pregnant.
In an interview with PEOPLE on May 2 to discuss her baby joy, Hubbard declared “the universe had a plan” after Radke called off the pair’s I do’s in August last year.
Hubbard said: "The journey is really just crazy.
"All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen.
“Then this incredible man comes back into my life and next thing you know, I'm pregnant. It's like the universe was saying, 'See? This is the time. This it the guy. Now you're ready.' I feel like my prayers were answered.”
As for Kufe, without naming him, Hubbard added: "I finally feel like I met my match with him.
"He's a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job. Obviously, I'm a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it's weird. But I need to respect his privacy here."