Revealed: Meet the Doctor Who Is 'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard’s Suspected Baby Daddy

The boyfriend and alleged baby daddy of Lindsay Hubbard has been unmasked as a doctor who works as an investment banker in biotech.

After months of speculation, RadarOnline.com can reveal the man who allegedly knocked up the Summer House star is Turner Kufe, a 35-year-old from Massachusetts who got his doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine and graduated in 2017.

Hubbard, 37, and Kufe have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep his identity — and their budding romance — under wraps in the wake of the Bravolebirty’s scandalous engagement split from ex-fiancé and castmate Carl Radke.