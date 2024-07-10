While Harry and Meghan are no strangers to criticism, sources told the Telegraph that this particular bout of backlash over Harry's Pat Tillman award nomination — which is given to "a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of [Tillman]" — hits especially hard.

The Pat Tillman award honors the NFL legend who was killed in friendly fire after turning down a multi-million dollar contract to enlist in the U.S. Army following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Harry received the nomination due to his work with the Invictus Games. Sources noted as recent criticism relates to Harry's own military career, which he is very proud of, is "a particularly bitter pill to swallow."