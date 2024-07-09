'Backroom Deal': Shocking Claims Emerge Harry's Controversial ESPY Nod Was the Result of a 'Fix' With Disney Boss Bob Iger
ESPN's decision to bestow the prestigious Pat Tillman unsung hero award on Prince Harry is getting slammed by veterans and other groups — and sources claim that the ESPY nod was the result of a fix with Disney boss Bob Iger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tillman was an NFL player who was killed in action after he joined the Army to battle Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The award given in his name "is meant to honor heroism in the world of sport, given to someone who has made a positive impact on the lives of others," a TV insider explained. "But giving it to Harry is being blasted as a bizarre choice by many — including Pat's own mother!"
ESPN said it is honoring Harry, 39, for his work with his Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for wounded military members he founded in 2014.
But sources told RadarOnline.com that a backroom deal with Disney was really responsible for the screwball selection. "ESPN is owned by Disney and Harry's buddy Bob Iger is the CEO of the company!" a snitch told RadarOnline.com.
Harry, a bona fide combat hero who was in the British Armed Forces for 10 years and served two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, and his wife Meghan Markle, 42, inked a media deal with Disney four years ago.
"Iger has a close relationship with all the royals after receiving an honorary knighthood last month," a source spilled. "The word is Harry seized upon his connection to the [royal] family to pitch him new opportunities at the network and Bob's listening — despite [Harry's] estrangement from the family." The award was a calculated move to pave the way for new projects for the wayward royals, the source said.
"But nobody expected this kind of blowback, which has already probably scuttled the plan," a source said, especially once Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, weighed in.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary said. "There are recipients that are far more fitting … [individuals who] are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duke of Sussex is said to be "stunned" by the backlash. "Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion," a source told The Telegraph. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award."
"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating," a spokesperson for the network told RadarOnline.com in a statement.