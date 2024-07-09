Your tip
'Backroom Deal': Shocking Claims Emerge Harry's Controversial ESPY Nod Was the Result of a 'Fix' With Disney Boss Bob Iger

Composite photo of Prince Harry and Disney CEO Bob Iger
Source: MEGA

Sources claim that Prince Harry's controversial ESPY award was the result of a 'fix' with Disney boss Bob Iger.

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN's decision to bestow the prestigious Pat Tillman unsung hero award on Prince Harry is getting slammed by veterans and other groups — and sources claim that the ESPY nod was the result of a fix with Disney boss Bob Iger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tillman was an NFL player who was killed in action after he joined the Army to battle Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The award given in his name "is meant to honor heroism in the world of sport, given to someone who has made a positive impact on the lives of others," a TV insider explained. "But giving it to Harry is being blasted as a bizarre choice by many — including Pat's own mother!"

Composite photo of Pat Tillman and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be "stunned" by the backlash he faced after it was announced that he would receive an award named in honor of Pat Tillman

ESPN said it is honoring Harry, 39, for his work with his Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for wounded military members he founded in 2014.

But sources told RadarOnline.com that a backroom deal with Disney was really responsible for the screwball selection. "ESPN is owned by Disney and Harry's buddy Bob Iger is the CEO of the company!" a snitch told RadarOnline.com.

bob iger
Source: MEGA

Harry, a bona fide combat hero who was in the British Armed Forces for 10 years and served two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, and his wife Meghan Markle, 42, inked a media deal with Disney four years ago.

"Iger has a close relationship with all the royals after receiving an honorary knighthood last month," a source spilled. "The word is Harry seized upon his connection to the [royal] family to pitch him new opportunities at the network and Bob's listening — despite [Harry's] estrangement from the family." The award was a calculated move to pave the way for new projects for the wayward royals, the source said.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
prince harry military
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry served in the British Armed Forces for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

"But nobody expected this kind of blowback, which has already probably scuttled the plan," a source said, especially once Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, weighed in.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary said. "There are recipients that are far more fitting … [individuals who] are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

Composite photo of Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

ESPN said that the Duke of Sussex was selected for the honor in recognition of his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duke of Sussex is said to be "stunned" by the backlash. "Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion," a source told The Telegraph. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award."

"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating," a spokesperson for the network told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

