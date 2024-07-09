'Backroom Deal': Shocking Claims Emerge Harry's Controversial ESPY Nod Was the Result of a 'Fix' With Disney Boss Bob Iger

ESPN's decision to bestow the prestigious Pat Tillman unsung hero award on Prince Harry is getting slammed by veterans and other groups — and sources claim that the ESPY nod was the result of a fix with Disney boss Bob Iger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tillman was an NFL player who was killed in action after he joined the Army to battle Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The award given in his name "is meant to honor heroism in the world of sport, given to someone who has made a positive impact on the lives of others," a TV insider explained. "But giving it to Harry is being blasted as a bizarre choice by many — including Pat's own mother!"