Mother of Slain US Hero Pat Tillman Slams Decision to Honor Prince Harry With Son's Award: 'I Am Shocked'

The mother of Pat Tillman, the former NFL player who was killed in Afghanistan after giving up his football career to enlist in the in the United States Army in the wake of 9/11, has slammed ESPN's decision to honor Prince Harry with an award named after her late son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service, which has been handed out at ESPN's ESPY Awards since 2014, is given to individuals who have served others in ways that embodies Tillman's legacy. Last year it went to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save the life of Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.