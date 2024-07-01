Home > Exclusives > Hunter Biden Revealed: CIA Staffer Who Lied in 'Dirty 51' Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Is Ex-Husband of CNN Trump Debate Moderator Dana Bash Source: MEGA One of the more than 50 “spies who lied” in the notorious letter casting doubt on the provenance of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop is the one-time husband of CNN star Dana Bash. By: Radar Staff Jul. 1 2024, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

One of the more than 50 “spies who lied” in the notorious letter casting doubt on the provenance of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop is the one-time husband of CNN star Dana Bash, it can be revealed. Jeremy Bash was the chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency from 2009 to 2011 and also worked at the U.S. Department of Defense under President Barack Obama.

Source: MEGA Jeremy Bash was a CIA contractor when he leant his name and signature casting doubt on the authenticity of the Hunter email archive.

Jeremy Bash was married to Dana Bash from 1998 to 2007. He was also a CIA contractor when he leant his name and signature casting doubt on the authenticity of the Hunter email archive, according to a newly released House report, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. In a joint report released by three House panels last week and titled "The Intelligence Community 51: How CIA Contractors Colluded with The Biden Campaign to Mislead American Voters”, the infamous letter was labelled an “intelligence community influence operation.”

“But rather than carrying it out against our adversaries on foreign soil, this operation was directed at the American people and our democratic processes,” the stinging rebuke said. "We knew that the rushed statement from the 51 former intelligence officials was a political maneuver between the Biden campaign and the intelligence community. Now with this interim report, we reveal how officials at the highest levels of the CIA were aware of the statement and CIA employees knew that several of the so-called former officials were on active contract with the CIA. The report underscores the risks posed by a weaponized federal government," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, said in a press release.

Source: MEGA "We knew that the rushed statement from the 51 former intelligence officials was a political maneuver between the Biden campaign and the intelligence community."

Bash was one of so-called “dirty 51” former intelligence officials who co-signed the letter which presented no new evidence, but discounted the truth based on their supposed national security experience. In the letter, the individuals said their apparent experience had made them “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.

“If we are right,” they added, “this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.” Others to have signed the letter alongside Bash were former CIA directors or acting directors including John Brennan, Leon Panetta, General Michael Hayden and Michael Morell.

Source: MEGA Several of the former officials on the list had endorsed Biden.

Several of the former officials on the list had endorsed Biden. "We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement," the letter read.

But, it continued, “there are a number of factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement.” “Such an operation would be consistent with Russian objectives, as outlined publicly and recently by the Intelligence Community, to create political chaos in the United States and to deepen political divisions here but also to undermine the candidacy of former Vice President Biden and thereby help the candidacy of President Trump,” the letter added.

Source: MEGA The CIA has said that the former intelligence officers who signed the letter "were not speaking for CIA."

The joint report released by three House panels stated: "It is extremely concerning that signatories of the Hunter Biden statement were on contract with the CIA at the time of the statement’s drafting, review, and publication. This revelation shows that Morell, Buckley, and likely other signatories were receiving U.S. taxpayer funds while engaged in a politicized project to mislead American voters on behalf of the Biden campaign. Such an overtly political action would be illegal under the Hatch Act for a permanent CIA employee. Congress ought to consider whether to extend this important prohibition to CIA contractors as well.” The Hatch Act is a federal law that forbids most civilian federal employees, including intelligence community operatives, from engaging in partisan political activities.

The CIA has said that the former intelligence officers who signed the letter "were not speaking for CIA." Dana Bash, 53, was one of the CNN co-moderators of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Source: MEGA Dana Bash was one of the CNN co-moderators of the first presidential debate between Trump and President Biden.

She has come into criticism in the wake of Biden’s catastrophic performance after videos posted to social media showed her pointing Biden to her co-anchor Jake Tapper, while she also came under fire for her failure to meaningfully fact-check, follow up, or push back on Trump’s lies. Hunter’s laptop contained not only his outrageous drug-addled exploits but also messages and documents connecting his business dealings with his powerful father.

