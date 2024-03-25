Jim Jordan Speechless After '60 Minutes' Host Lesley Stahl Presses Rep on 2020 Election Results

The 60 Minutes segment centered on a debate of fact vs fiction on hot topic issues including vaccine efficacy, the 2020 election, and COVID.

"As big tech firms wrestle with how to keep false and harmful information off their social networks, the Supreme Court is wrestling with whether platforms like Facebook and Twitter, now called X, have the right to decide what users can say on their sites," Stahl explained at the beginning of the piece.

"The dispute centers on a pair of laws passed in the red states of Florida and Texas over the question of First Amendment rights on the internet."