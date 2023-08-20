CIA Sued Over Alleged Involvement in Discrediting Hunter Biden Laptop and Producing the 'Dirty 51' Intel Letter

According to the Republican report obtained by the Daily Mail, the CIA was actively involved in obtaining signatures for the letter, which was seen as an effort to undermine concerns about Hunter's laptop.

The report accuses former Deputy CIA director and acting CIA Director, Mike Morell, as well as the Biden campaign, of conspiring to approve the letter.

One signer of the statement, former CIA analyst , revealed that a CIA employee affiliated with the agency's Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) informed him about the statement and asked him to sign it. Cariens agreed to sign, indicating the potential involvement of CIA employees in soliciting signatures for the letter.