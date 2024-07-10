Home > Omg > Sharon Stone Back to (the Very) Basics: Sharon Stone Says She Was Ripped Off for $18M – Then Rips Off Clothes for Naked Painting Source: MEGA; @SharonStone/Instagram Sharon Stone claims she was ripped off for $18 million while recovering from a stroke. By: Connor Surmonte Jul. 10 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sharon Stone claims she was ripped off for $18 million while recovering from a stroke – before ripping off her clothes and stripping down for a nearly-naked painting sesh. Stone, 66, discussed the stroke she suffered in 2001 during a rare interview this week. She went into great detail about the incident that took her seven years – and tens of millions of dollars – to fully recover from.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stone, 66, discussed the stroke she suffered in 2001 during a rare interview.

The Basic Instinct actress said on Tuesday: “People took advantage of me over that time. I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names.” She added: “I had zero money.”

The Total Recall star also told The Hollywood Reporter she was able to recover from her debilitating stroke – and a subsequent nine-day brain bleed – through “faith.” Stone explained: “I decided to stay present and let go. I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA "I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone."

“But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose.” The actress, painter, and former model was only given a 1% chance of survival after her devastating stroke in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

She permanently lost hearing in one ear and had 23 platinum coils surgically implanted her brain. To make the situation worse, Stone was in the process of divorcing her husband, Phil Bronstein, 73, when she suffered the sudden medical emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress, painter, and former model was only given a 1% chance of survival after her devastating stroke in 2001.

According to Stone, the stroke not only changed the way her brain worked but it also changed how she thought. She explained: “A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body. I had a death experience and then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before.

Article continues below advertisement

“And while that was happening, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. Things were stretched and I was seeing color patterns. “A lot of people thought I was going to die.” Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Stone finished her interview with THR on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself painting in the buff. The actress was photographed while working on a painting with her back to the camera and dressed down in only what appeared to be a pair of bikini bottoms.

Article continues below advertisement

She captioned the photo: “Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting.” RadarOnline.com has reached out to Stone’s reps regarding her claim of being ripped off for $18 million – as well as her steamy Instagram post – but has not yet heard back.

Powered by RedCircle