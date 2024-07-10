‘Just Another Tantrum’: Palace Fury at Harry After Judge Accuses Prince of Deliberately Destroying Damning Evidence
Renegade Prince Harry has shockingly been accused of tampering with evidence in his High Court lawsuit against a British newspaper — and he’s been ordered to explain how potentially damning information was deleted, RadarOnline.com can report.
The red-faced royal, 39, faces charges he “deliberately destroyed” communications with the ghostwriter of his 2023 no-holds-barred book, Spare, because it could have been devastating to his case.
“It looks like Harry’s been caught lying on a very big stage — the High Court in London — in an attempt to bury the truth to suit his own ends,” a high-level palace courtier tells RadarOnline.com.
Harry sued News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun newspaper, alleging that between 1994 and 2016, the publication illegally snooped on him by hiring private investigators who used unlawful measures to dig up dirt.
His phone hacking claims were thrown out last year because he waited too long to file the case, and NGN legal eagles contend the same time limit should apply to the remaining lawsuit.
They’re trying to prove Harry was aware of allegations of illegal information-gathering prior to 2013 — six years before he sued.
They claim he and his lawyers have created an “obstacle course” to avoid handing over a trove of documents that could contain relevant evidence.
“We’ve had to drag those out of the claimant kicking and screaming,” huffs NGN lawyer Anthony Hudson.
Among the evidence NGN wants are messages exchanged between Harry and ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, who revealed in an interview the pair had been “texting around the clock” and that “no subject was off the table.”
- 'Backroom Deal': Shocking Claims Emerge Harry's Controversial ESPY Nod Was the Result of a 'Fix' With Disney Boss Bob Iger
- Prince Harry 'Stunned' by Backlash to His ESPY Nomination After Afghanistan Vet's Mom Said She'd Have Preferred for It to Go to Someone 'Less Privileged'
- Prince Harry Is 'Bored' With 'Difficult' Meghan Markle, 'Never Sees' His Friends: Source
English High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt says it was “inherently likely” the pair discussed matters relevant to the case, which Harry launched in 2019.
Fancourt adds it is “troubling” that potentially relevant documents and confidential messages, including drafts of Spare, had been deleted.
Harry’s own attorney, David Sherborne, admits the “entire chat history was wiped” but insists it was “not to hide anything but to delete highly sensitive information about Harry and the royal family.”
But the judge isn’t buying it, saying the lack of documentation handed over so far was “remarkable” and “cause for concern.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Fancourt ordered Harry to explain how info was deleted and demanded a wider search of his laptop, texts and WhatsApp messages.
“Harry may think he’s above the law, but it looks like this outraged judge is ready to take him down a royal peg or two,” sniffs the courtier.
It would be unprecedented for the son of the monarch to be caught red-handed obliterating vital information in a legal case in an apparent bid to bolster his claims.
It could also damage the credibility of his past grievances with his family, insiders claim.
“This charge calls into question all of the stunning attacks he and his wife, Meghan, have made against the royal family in TV interviews, his memoir and their Netflix documentary since they abandoned the royal ship four year ago,” explains the courtier.
Harry has sensationally claimed that:
His family engaged in blatant racism against biracial Meghan, 42, and refused to help her when she was suicidal.
His father, now King Charles, plotted against him, cutting him off financially when he and Meghan quit their royal duties and moved to their $14 million mansion in California.
Now-Queen Camilla leaked damaging details about him to the press to rehabilitate her own image as a marriage-wrecking mistress.
His brother, Prince William, physically attacked him.
Princess Kate refused to welcome Meghan into the royal family and made her cry.
“Harry’s spectacular charges rocked the monarchy,” notes our royal spy.
“But after the judge called him out for apparently meddling with evidence, the feeling in the palace is Harry's whole anti-royal diatribe was just another Sussex tantrum.”