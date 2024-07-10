Renegade Prince Harry has shockingly been accused of tampering with evidence in his High Court lawsuit against a British newspaper — and he’s been ordered to explain how potentially damning information was deleted, RadarOnline.com can report.

The red-faced royal, 39, faces charges he “deliberately destroyed” communications with the ghostwriter of his 2023 no-holds-barred book, Spare, because it could have been devastating to his case.

“It looks like Harry’s been caught lying on a very big stage — the High Court in London — in an attempt to bury the truth to suit his own ends,” a high-level palace courtier tells RadarOnline.com.