'Back From Dead': Meghan and Harry in Talks With Netflix About New TV Project as Royals Tremble Over Family Drama Being Aired Out
The Royal family is in a freaked-out frenzy as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are in talks with Netflix for a shocking new TV project, RadarOnline.com has learned from sources.
The renegade royals inked a $100 million deal with the streaming service in 2020 that included a Harry and Meghan doc trashing his family — and currently a new cooking show for the duchess and a polo series for the duke, insiders claimed.
Now, snitches blab that the pair — who were dropped by Netflix — have brought their deal back from the dead and are mulling ideas for a new tell-all spilling more details.
"Seeing that the Sussexes are in good with Netflix again definitely raises fears of what they're going to do next," an insider told us.
"It's all well and good if Netflix has put money into their brand and cooking and lifestyle types of shows, but the royals can't help but worry there's more to the plans that will land them in the hot seat," the tipster continued.
"No doubt the TV bosses would do just about anything to get a second docuseries out of Meghan and Harry centered on their relationship with the royals because that's what generated so much publicity and so many streams."
Insiders claim Netflix bigwigs are licking their chops over the prospect of family feud scoops and "that's ultimately the reason the bosses coughed up the $100 million to sign them in the first place."
"So it's hard to imagine execs won't keep pushing for more to get their money's worth. It's just a question of whether or not Meghan and Harry will bite," the spy alleged.
The Harry and Meghan documentary had a damaging effect on the Firm, as the Royal family is called. The couple shared details of their love story, courtship and the difficult process of escaping from the royal fold and starting a new life in California, where they currently reside.
More sensationally, they also accused the royal family of racism. Harry said his brother, Prince William, got physically violent with him — and Meghan claimed her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry over a flower girl dress.
"It's already such a difficult time for the royals with King Charles and Princess Kate struggling with their health issues — and it's been much more difficult than they expected to adjust to life with the slimmed-down monarchy," the source noted.
"The last thing they need is to have more fires to put out," the mole continued. "The royals would love to believe Harry and Meghan are done with the tell-alls, but considering how much money is on the table it's very hard for anyone to believe that Netflix bosses aren't going to be putting huge pressure on them to deliver something more."
"At this point the royals are all just waiting for the other shoe to drop. It's stressful to say the least."
