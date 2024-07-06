The Royal family is in a freaked-out frenzy as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are in talks with Netflix for a shocking new TV project, RadarOnline.com has learned from sources.

The renegade royals inked a $100 million deal with the streaming service in 2020 that included a Harry and Meghan doc trashing his family — and currently a new cooking show for the duchess and a polo series for the duke, insiders claimed.