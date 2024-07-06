Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's Drastic Weight Loss Concerning Pals After Red Carpet Appearance: 'Afraid She Won't Be Able to Carry on Like This'

Composite photo of actress Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's drastic weight-loss sparks health concern among her inner circle.

By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Actress Angelina Jolie's pin-thin physique has sparked renewed concerns for her health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tipsters reveal the Salt star's inner circle are worried she "won't be able to carry on like this" after a shocking red carpet appearance.

angelina jolie drastic weight loss
Source: MEGA

Angelina looked very trim at the Tony Awards on June 16.

The Maleficent movie witch, 49, had fans spellbound with worry when she appeared at the Tony Awards on June 16 in a strapless ruched gown that revealed her thin arms and shoulders.

Tipsters told us her friends are urging the beauty to eat proper meals to fuel her body considering she has a busy schedule as a doting mom and working actress.

angelina jolie drastic weight loss
Source: MEGA

Sources said it looks as if Angelina is 'either forgetting or unwilling to eat.'

"She's looking very thin, almost sickly, and probably doesn't weigh more than 98 pounds," an insider observed. "She's either forgetting or unwilling to eat. Pals are afraid she won't be able to carry on like this."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Angelina's reps for comment.

Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't personally treated the actress, said the odds are high that Angelina "already has osteoporosis," a condition marked by brittle bones.

angelina jolie demands ex bodyguard testimony not be used evidence court million war brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Sources said the actress' pals are worried she 'wont' be able to carry on like this.'

"She has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone," the physician noted.

Mirkin agreed the 5-foot-7 beauty likely weighs less than 100 pounds and suggested, "She should check with her doctor, who will order a bone density x-ray. Most likely it will show osteoporosis and she will be given medication to treat it and instructions on resistance exercise."

angelina jolie caused divide between brad pitt kids ex bodyguard claims
Source: MEGA

A physician, who hasn't treated Angelina, said her shockingly low weight could lead to osteoporosis.

In 2013, Angelina revealed she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, which put her at increased risk of developing fatal breast and ovarian cancer like her beloved mother.

The Oscar winner later had a preventative double mastectomy and full hysterectomy. Mirkin warned the related estrogen depravation can also cause a "rapid acceleration of bone loss."

Stress of Angelina's never-ending legal battle with ex Brad Pitt could also be to blame for her sudden drastic weight loss.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Angelina recently lost her battle to withhold non-disclosure agreements she signed with a third party after Pitt demanded she hand them over as they battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.

In May, Judge Lia Martin dismissed Angelina's objections to Pitt's request and ruled she must produce every NDA she signed with the third party from 2014 to 2022.

