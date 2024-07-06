Democrat Plot Revealed: How They Could Sneak Ex-President Obama Onto the Ballot — and It's a Doomsday Scenario for Biden
Supporters of President Joe Biden are reportedly pushing for Barack Obama to replace Kamala Harris on the 2024 presidential ticket, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fears of a Biden loss reached fever pitch after the incumbent's debate against GOP candidate Donald Trump was viewed as a blow to his campaign, leaving deflated Democrats desperate for a Hail Mary. Vice President Harris' lukewarm approval ratings have inspired pundits to propose popular former president Obama as a Biden running mate, calling this "Plan C."
“A Biden-Obama ticket would have a much better chance of beating Trump,” Law professor and legal activist John Banzhaf told The Washington Examiner on Thursday.
“Barack Obama is probably one of the few persons whom a majority of Americans would want and trust as president, so Plan C might be the least objectionable of a number of very unpopular and dubious options now open to Biden and the Democratic Party,” he continued.
Banzhaf also suggested the ex-officeholder could overcome an amendment to the Constitution widely viewed as a roadblock to a former two-term president holding the vice presidency.
“The 22nd Amendment, which is most frequently cited as a bar to Barack Obama ever serving as president again, doesn’t — according to its carefully crafted and very narrow exclusionary language,” Banzhaf argued.
The amendment states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of the president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.”
According to Benzhaf, this rule "may bar Obama from ‘being elected’ to the office of president again," but he argued, "it obviously and by its clear language doesn’t prohibit him from being elected as vice president, and subsequently becoming president by succession without ever being elected to the office again.”
The legal expert, who feared Biden's chances of winning the election in November were seriously dwindling, proposed that Obama's presence on the ballot could boost the nation's confidence in the president.
He also suggested that if victorious, Biden could resign to focus on his health and leave Obama as commander-in-chief.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com reported that former First Lady Michelle Obama was the only hypothetical Democratic candidate beating Trump a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between July 1 and 2.