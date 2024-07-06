“A Biden-Obama ticket would have a much better chance of beating Trump,” Law professor and legal activist John Banzhaf told The Washington Examiner on Thursday.

“Barack Obama is probably one of the few persons whom a majority of Americans would want and trust as president, so Plan C might be the least objectionable of a number of very unpopular and dubious options now open to Biden and the Democratic Party,” he continued.

Banzhaf also suggested the ex-officeholder could overcome an amendment to the Constitution widely viewed as a roadblock to a former two-term president holding the vice presidency.