Madonna celebrated the first anniversary of her brush with death on July 4, posing for photos with an unknown, sexy, younger man on her arm, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop put the red in her red, white, and blue July 4 celebrations in New York, donning a slinky silky crimson dress while sporting a pink-cheeked glow with the stud.

And why shouldn’t she celebrate her new lease on life?

This time last year, the chart-topping performer almost found herself going into the light after she was found unresponsive on June 24 and had to be revived with an injection of NARCAN.