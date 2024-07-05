New Flame? Madonna Sets Pulses Racing With Flirty Pics Alongside Hunky Younger Man as She Reflects on Near-Death Health Scare
Madonna celebrated the first anniversary of her brush with death on July 4, posing for photos with an unknown, sexy, younger man on her arm, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 65-year-old Queen of Pop put the red in her red, white, and blue July 4 celebrations in New York, donning a slinky silky crimson dress while sporting a pink-cheeked glow with the stud.
And why shouldn’t she celebrate her new lease on life?
This time last year, the chart-topping performer almost found herself going into the light after she was found unresponsive on June 24 and had to be revived with an injection of NARCAN.
As RadarOnline.com told you first, insiders said that she was found by an assistant and her 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella, were apparently in the family home at the time of the incident.
The NARCAN injection – commonly used to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose – was used to combat acute septic shock, a life-threatening condition caused when the body releases chemicals to fight infection.
These chemicals damage the body's tissues and organs — and can lead to shock, organ failure, and death.
The singer was intubated for one night at a New York hospital before having the tube removed. She also spent days hooked up to a ventilator while her family was told to "expect the worst."
The “Material Girl” singer was scheduled to begin her 40th-anniversary Celebration Tour barely a month later, but it was postponed for three months while she recuperated.
The tour eventually opened in London in October, before moving on to Europe, then North America and Mexico before concluding in May in Rio de Janeiro.
With the terrible ordeal now behind her, Madonna made sure to celebrate this year’s Independence Day in style.
She wasted no time heading to Instagram to share her joy and gratitude along with some steamy pics with her male counterpart.
“Happy 4th of July,” she wrote. “A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!"
She shared plenty of photos including one with sparklers in the background and one of her kicking up her heels (literally), at The Standard, High Line.
Along with the mystery man, Madonna was pictured with photographer Steven Meisel, fashion designer Raul Lopez and singer Arca.
And while Madge may be eligible for retirement, she’s showing no signs of slowing down. As one person by the name of @freakymarco posted on her Instagram page:
“Lets talk about Madonna being 65 years old and still living her best life like she’s 25 years old.”