The Kardashian family's reign over social media appears to be crumbling despite their wild popularity, according to analysts.

The reality TV royals are reportedly taking a hit online, and experts suggest it could be due to their use of manipulation tactics like "Botox for their bodies and bots for their brands," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kim, the leader of the pack, capitalized on her massive following when she launched Skims and SKKN, while Khloe cofounded Good American and Kylie Jenner kick-started several brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Khy, and Kylie Baby. "Momager" Kris Jenner also got in on the action, starting up her homeware brand, Safely.