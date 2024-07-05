Mom of Duke Star Kyle Filipowski's Fiancée Promises New Revelations After Duke Draftee Named in Underage Romance Scandal
The mother of Kyle Fliipowski's fiancée said to expect new revelations after the NBA dropped the Duke alum following explosive claims that his older bride-to-be "groomed" him when he was still a teenager, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Filipowski is 20 while his fiancée, Caitlin Hutchison, is 27. The pair got engaged in April.
However, in a shocking report, the Daily Mail exposed that Filipowski is estranged from his family amid accusations that Hutchison "schemed" to trap the 6-foot-11 player.
According to the claims, Hutchison began grooming Filipowski when he was just 15 and she was 22.
In response to the accusations, the woman's mother, Amanda Hutchison, told the Daily Mail from her home in Madison, Alabama, “There will be things forthcoming,” adding, “What we’ve always said to the kids is, for everything that’s good, if you have faith at all there will be adversaries, there’s always a negative for every positive. So, it’s how we weather those storms.”
Things appeared to come to a head when Filipowski was dropped from the first to the second round NBA draft last week, where he was then snapped up by the Utah Jazz.
Addressing the controversy, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said on Zach Lowe’s podcast, “NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had questions about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation. It’s a very, very odd situation. I personally don’t understand why it would cause him to drop like this into the second round.”
Filipowski’s mother then took to X, formerly Twitter, to address Givony, telling him, “You are opening a two year issue … and she is 28 with an endgame three years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS.”
Filipowski’s 29-year-old brother, Daniel, also posted a series of tweets on X on Jun 29, doubling down on the grooming accusations, stating, “My brother is a victim and was unfortunately a 'perfect' pawn and target for this girl’s lifelong scheme based on his human characteristics and growing potential as a high-level prospect which started taking place in 2019, exactly at the time when she began her pursuit of him.”
He also said his heart goes out to other families going through a similar situation and posted a series of screenshots about “coercive control” and how to get help.
The Hutchisons and Filipowskis have apparently known each other for years. A photo in a tweet from Kyle’s 24-year-old brother, Taylor, from 2017, shows a picture of them all when Kyle was 13 and Caitlin was 20, with the hashtag #throwbackThursday stating, “Hanging out with my cousins again,” per the shocking report.
While the families are not in fact cousins, they were close enough at one point to refer to each other as such. The Filipowski family believes that Caitlin abused that closeness to groom Kyle.
Amanda did not tell the publication exactly what new revelations would be forthcoming or when they would happen. She simply said that there would be “clarification,” adding, “It’s out of my hands. It’s in the hands of the PR, within Kyle’s agency and the NBA.”