The mother of Kyle Fliipowski's fiancée said to expect new revelations after the NBA dropped the Duke alum following explosive claims that his older bride-to-be "groomed" him when he was still a teenager, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Filipowski is 20 while his fiancée, Caitlin Hutchison, is 27. The pair got engaged in April.

However, in a shocking report, the Daily Mail exposed that Filipowski is estranged from his family amid accusations that Hutchison "schemed" to trap the 6-foot-11 player.