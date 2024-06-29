NBA Underage Romance Scandal: Family of Draft Pick Kyle Filipowski, 20, Accuses 26-Year-Old Fiancée of Grooming
Rumors about Kyle and Caitlin's relationship started swirling after NBA teams reportedly raised concerns about their age difference and the impact it had on his family ties.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony mentioned on NBA Today and The Lowe Post Podcast that teams had reservations about Kyle's girlfriend and the strained relationship he had with his family.
Givony stated during an interview, "NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation?"
Moreover, Kyle's older brother, Daniel Filipowski, addressed the speculations by suggesting people look into similar situations related to grooming and brainwashing.
According to recent posts on social media, Kyle's family claimed that Caitlin had influenced him to cut ties with them for over two years, painting a concerning picture of manipulation.
Allegations were made that Caitlin had an ulterior motive in dating Kyle, with claims that she began the relationship due to his NBA potential.
- REVEALED: Lakers Star Christian Wood's Explosive Witness List Revealed in Restraining Order Battle With Baby Mama Yasmin Lopez
- Jerry West Dead at 86: NBA Icon and Hall of Famer Passed Away Peacefully at His Home
- 'Nasty Work': Chicago Sky Players Claim WNBA Team Was Racially Harassed Outside Hotel After Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark Controversy
The controversy deepened when Kyle's family alleged that Caitlin had an "endgame" in mind, aiming to marry him since his time at Duke University.
“You are opening a two-year issue…and she is 28 with an endgame three years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS,” Kyle's mom, Becky Filipowski's alleged account tweeted.
Their claims highlighted an age gap of eight years between Kyle and Caitlin.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The situation raised questions about Kyle's autonomy and decision-making, particularly as the relationship began when he was still in high school.
As the couple announced their engagement earlier this year, concerns grew about the dynamics at play.
While Kyle and Caitlin have been sharing their journey on social media, the details of their relationship timeline have sparked discussions about the influence and impact of significant age gaps in romantic relationships.