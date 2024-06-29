Your tip
NBA Underage Romance Scandal: Family of Draft Pick Kyle Filipowski, 20, Accuses 26-Year-Old Fiancée of Grooming

Duke alum Kyle Filipowski and his fiancee Caitlin Hutchinson
Source: Instagram/@_caithutch
By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, Duke alum Kyle Filipowski fell to the 32nd pick in the NBA draft, shocking basketball fans who expected him to go in the first round.

Kyle's family alleged that his fiancée, Caitlin Hutchinson, had played a role in his draft outcome.

kyle filipowski nba underage draft pick fiancee grooming
Source: mega

Kyle Filipowski’s family spoke out about his relationship with fiancée Caitlin Hutchinson.

Rumors about Kyle and Caitlin's relationship started swirling after NBA teams reportedly raised concerns about their age difference and the impact it had on his family ties.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony mentioned on NBA Today and The Lowe Post Podcast that teams had reservations about Kyle's girlfriend and the strained relationship he had with his family.

Givony stated during an interview, "NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation?"

Moreover, Kyle's older brother, Daniel Filipowski, addressed the speculations by suggesting people look into similar situations related to grooming and brainwashing.

kyle filipowski nba underage draft pick fiancee grooming
Source: Instagram/@_caithutch

Filipowski’s mother and brother accused Hutchinson of grooming him.

According to recent posts on social media, Kyle's family claimed that Caitlin had influenced him to cut ties with them for over two years, painting a concerning picture of manipulation.

Allegations were made that Caitlin had an ulterior motive in dating Kyle, with claims that she began the relationship due to his NBA potential.

kyle filipowski nba underage draft pick fiancee grooming
Source: Instagram/@_caithutch

Filipowski is 20 while Hutchinson is believed to be 28.

The controversy deepened when Kyle's family alleged that Caitlin had an "endgame" in mind, aiming to marry him since his time at Duke University.

“You are opening a two-year issue…and she is 28 with an endgame three years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS,” Kyle's mom, Becky Filipowski's alleged account tweeted.

Their claims highlighted an age gap of eight years between Kyle and Caitlin.

Source: radar

The situation raised questions about Kyle's autonomy and decision-making, particularly as the relationship began when he was still in high school.

As the couple announced their engagement earlier this year, concerns grew about the dynamics at play.

While Kyle and Caitlin have been sharing their journey on social media, the details of their relationship timeline have sparked discussions about the influence and impact of significant age gaps in romantic relationships.

