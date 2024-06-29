NBA Underage Romance Scandal: Family of Draft Pick Kyle Filipowski, 20, Accuses 26-Year-Old Fiancée of Grooming

Rumors about Kyle and Caitlin's relationship started swirling after NBA teams reportedly raised concerns about their age difference and the impact it had on his family ties.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony mentioned on NBA Today and The Lowe Post Podcast that teams had reservations about Kyle's girlfriend and the strained relationship he had with his family.

Givony stated during an interview, "NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation?"

Moreover, Kyle's older brother, Daniel Filipowski, addressed the speculations by suggesting people look into similar situations related to grooming and brainwashing.