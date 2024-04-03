Charlie Kirk Faces Backlash For Saying Women in Their 30s Are Past Their 'Prime,' Birth Control Makes Them 'Bitter and Angry'
Far-right commentator Charlie Kirk claimed "young ladies" in their 30s were already past their "prime" while blaming birth control for making them "angry and bitter," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kick issued the wild statements at an event hosted by his organization, Turning Point USA Faith.
Kirk spoke at TPUSA Faith's Freedom Night in America, where the far-right figurehead declared "young men are the most conservative they’ve been in 50 years."
Kirk additionally claimed "young ladies present a great opportunity" because "they are not conservative."
When asked why he thought "young ladies" were "not as conservative," Kirk pointed to birth control and abortion.
"Abortion’s obviously part of it, but they’ve been sold a lie through culture, through media, through even some of their parents that you basically have to go pursue this corporate trajectory, and that men are always the problem, and suppress your biological impulses," Kirk said.
Kirk continued to attack bodily autonomy with his next bizarre statement, "A lot of them are on birth control, too. And birth control like really screws up female brains, by the way."
"Every single one of you need to make sure that your loved ones are not on birth control. It increases depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation," the Turning Point USA co-founder continued.
"Birth control is the number one prescribed medication for young ladies under the age of 25. They will give young ladies birth control for pimples, for acne, to control their moods, their period," Kirk claimed. "It is awful, it’s terrible, and it creates very angry and bitter young ladies and young women."
The conservative pundit continued to blame birth control for influencing women's political beliefs.
He said, "Then that bitterness then manifests into a political party that is the bitter party. I mean, the Democrat Party is all about “bring us your bitterness and, you know, we’ll give you free stuff.”
Kirk then turned his attacks to unmarried women in their 30s, "We have more 30-something young women that are single than married and they are by far the most reliable Democratic bloc."
- Missouri Teen's Fundraiser Reaches Six Figures After Suffering Severe Brain Damage in Vicious School Brawl
- 'I'm Not at Church': Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Sermon' at GOP Meeting Sparks Criticism
- Powerball Billionaire Recruits A-List PR Guru as He Builds 'Sophisticated Team of Experts' to Manage Fame and Money
Kirk suggested women getting married was the best way to influence their political beliefs in a conservative manner.
"If you are a 32-year-old young lady who went to college, who has a nice apartment, a corporate job, and cats, you know, you’re a Democrat voter, right?" Kirk asked. "And so, how do we win them over? I’ll get to that in a second. What’s amazing is once they get married, they become 50-50. Once they have kids, they become like right-wing by 20 points."
"We basically told a great generation of young women 'don’t get married, don’t have kids, go get a corporate job,' and it’s created mass political hysteria," Kirk added.
"And then in their early 30s they get really upset because they say 'you know, the boys don’t want to date me anymore,' because they’re not at their prime and people get mad when I say that — well, it’s just true."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kirk took pity on single women who made over six figures and traveled frequently because they were unmarried.
"You’re in your early 30s, I’m sorry, you’re not as attractive in the dating pool as you were in your early 20s, but again, you have your corporate job and cats so I thought, you know. And I feel sorry for a lot of these young ladies. They email me all the time and they say “Charlie, I’m broken down in tears, I’m 33, I earn $130,000 a year, I travel a lot, and I have no one to share my life with."
Kirk continued, "You made a decision consciously to not date with the intent to marry, and it creates a lot of bad consequences."
Kirk's remarks caused swift backlash. One critic wrote, "Charlie Kirk is a prime example of fragile white Christian male ego."
Another claimed, "Charlie Kirk is 30 and his wife is 34. They got married like three years ago."