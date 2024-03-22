Kyle Rittenhouse Denies Being Booed Off Stage by BLM Protestors at University of Memphis Campus
Kyle Rittenhouse denied being booed off the stage by Black Lives Matter protestors at the University of Memphis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rittenhouse — who was acquitted of murder after fatally shooting two BLM protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 — was at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night for a Turning Point USA event.
Rittenhouse was scheduled to speak at the university from 7 to 9 PM at the UC Theater but his speech was abruptly cut short, seemingly by protestors in the audience. The conservative figure barely got a word out at the podium due to being booed by the crowd and quickly skipped to the Q&A portion.
A video of Rittenhouse taking questions from students went viral on social media. In the footage, Rittenhouse fled the stage after being pressed on a question regarding Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk.
Despite the video footage, which also showed protestors surrounding and taunting his vehicle as he left campus, Rittenhouse denied being rushed off stage by protestors.
On X, formerly Twitter, Rittenhouse shared a screenshot from a report that read, "Majority of students protested his arrival on the campus, forcing Rittenhouse to leave the event early. As per local media, he appeared on stage for 30 minutes."
Rittenhouse appeared to laugh off the report and captioned the post, "No one forced me to leave the stage… The event was scheduled for 30 minutes and I was on stage for 30 minutes" along with a crying laughing emoji.
Replies to the conservative figure — whose speech was expected to discuss Second Amendment rights and "lies" from Black Lives Matter —were equally relentless as the protestors who chanted "murderer" during his visit to campus.
Several replies pointed out the obvious: video footage captured Rittenhouse being escorted off stage during the Q&A session.
One X user replied, "We’ve seen the tape, d-----. You walked off stage after the students owned your a-- during questioning. Then the man came on stage and told you to bounce before things escalated. You’re a racist piece of s--- who wouldn’t answer the questions because it would upset your handlers. That’s a fact!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, things took a turn for Rittenhouse when students questioned him on the Turning Point USA founder.
One student asked, "He says we shouldn't celebrate Juneteenth, we shouldn't celebrate Martin Luther King Day, and we should be working those days. He's told nonsense about George Floyd, and he's said he's scared [if] a black pilot was on the plane. Does that not seem racist?"
"I don't know anything about that," Rittenhouse replied, to which another student fired back, "No, "does that seem racist?" is a yes or no question, Kyle."
Rittenhouse then abruptly left the stage, taking a dog that was near the podium with him.
Swarms of protestors were outside the theater — many of which held posters with the photos of the two BLM protestors he fatally shot — and proceeded to follow Rittenhouse's car as it left campus.