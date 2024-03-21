WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Flees University of Memphis CAMPUS After BLM Protestors Boo Him Off Stage
Kyle Rittenhouse was booed off stage by Black Lives Matter protestors at the University of Memphis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rittenhouse, 21, was acquitted of murder after he crossed state lines and shot three people, killing two, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during civil unrest in 2020.
The 21-year-old, who has gained popularity among conservatives since his trial, visited the University of Memphis campus as a stop on his tour for Turning Point USA.
Rittenhouse's speech was expected to address Second Amendment rights and the "lies of Black Lives Matter," however, he was barely able to speak due to protestors.
"I was violently attacked by a mob of rioters and..," Rittenhouse tried to begin before the crowd erupted in boos. "Thank you very much, wonderful crowd you guys have here, very professional, very respectful... Ain't none of that walkouts, children."
Protestors even brought musical instruments, including saxophones and drum kits, to drown out Rittenhouse's speech.
The conservative figure decided to skip his opening remarks and moved on to the Q&A portion of the event.
Rittenhouse claimed he was put on trial in 2021 because he was charged during an election year. When a student pressed him on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Rittenhouse folded.
"He says we shouldn't celebrate Juneteenth, we shouldn't celebrate Martin Luther King Day, and we should be working those days," the student asked. "He's told nonsense about George Floyd, and he's said he's scared [if] a black pilot was on the plane. Does that not seem racist?"
"I don't know anything about that," Rittenhouse replied, to which another student quipped back, "No, "does that seem racist?" is a yes or no question, Kyle."
- Kyle Rittenhouse Insists He's 'Not Racist,' Says He Supports Black Lives Matter In First Interview Since Being Found Not Guilty Of Killing 2 People
- Kyle Rittenhouse Trashes LeBron James After NBA Star Mocked Him Crying On Stand
- BLM Activists & Kyle Rittenhouse Supporters Clash Outside Kenosha Courthouse As Jury Begins Deliberations
Rittenhouse refused to answer when the first student asked if Kirk's language was "'hate speech."
While only about 50 or 60 people showed up to the conservative figure's speech — many of whom were protestors — the group caused enough disruption to force Rittenhouse to flee the stage.
Protestors yelled "deflection" as the conservative figure was escorted off stage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The scene outside the UC Theatre was similar, with hundreds of protestors showing up to voice their disapproval of Rittenhouse on campus. Protestors called Rittenhouse a murderer and held photos of the two people he fatally shot, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.
Protestors continued to taunt Rittenhouse as he left campus, hitting and spitting on his vehicle as police and state troopers attempted to clear a path for Rittenhouse's car.
Rittenhouse later denied that he was "booed off stage" and claimed he had a strict cut-off time. Rittenhouse's next stop on the Turning Point USA tour is Western Kentucky University.