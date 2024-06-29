Melania Trump Cuts Deal With Husband Donald to not be a '24/7' First Lady if He Wins Presidency: Report
If Donald Trump is re-elected as President of the United States, Melania Trump's role as the First Lady might not follow traditional expectations.
According to Page Six, a source close to the Trump family said that Melania has made an agreement with her husband that she will not engage in full-time first lady duties if he wins another term in the White House.
Instead, Melania reportedly plans to prioritize her role as a mother to her son, Barron Trump.
The speculation arises as it is anticipated that Barron might attend New York University in the upcoming fall semester.
“Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close," the source claimed. "The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania, who is also concerned about the reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service [detail].”
The source shared that Melania, known for her hands-on approach to parenting, intends to split her time between Washington D.C. and New York City, ensuring she is there for Barron during this significant transition to college life, especially if his father remains in office.
Melania's protective nature over Barron was further highlighted when she turned down the offer for the former first son to be a Republican delegate at the Republican National Convention in Florida due to his prior commitments.
This decision reflects Melania's commitment to putting her son's well-being first and ensuring that he has a smooth beginning to his college journey.
Should Barron choose NYU as his educational path, Melania plans to stay at Trump Tower in NYC to support him emotionally and be physically close by.
This decision aligns with Melania's previous choice to delay moving into the White House in 2017 to allow Barron to finish his school year in New York City without interruption.
The source added, “Donald is close to Barron, but isn’t going to tossing footballs with him when he’s the president and the head of the free world. Donald has already agreed to this and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania’s devotion to their son.”
“Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children," they continued. "Donald feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.”