Melania Trump Cuts Deal With Husband Donald to not be a '24/7' First Lady if He Wins Presidency: Report

The source shared that Melania, known for her hands-on approach to parenting, intends to split her time between Washington D.C. and New York City, ensuring she is there for Barron during this significant transition to college life, especially if his father remains in office.

Melania's protective nature over Barron was further highlighted when she turned down the offer for the former first son to be a Republican delegate at the Republican National Convention in Florida due to his prior commitments.

This decision reflects Melania's commitment to putting her son's well-being first and ensuring that he has a smooth beginning to his college journey.

