According to In-Touch Weekly, the 29-year-old reality TV personality is contemplating adding the network and production company behind Vanderpump Rules to the legal proceedings.

This decision comes after Raquel's initial lawsuit against Tom and Ariana for sharing explicit videos without her consent.

The lawsuit stems from an affair Raquel had with Tom while he was in a relationship with Ariana.

The reality TV star claimed that Tom recorded their intimate FaceTime conversations without her knowledge, and Ariana discovered one of these recordings on Tom's phone, leading to the breakup.