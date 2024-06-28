Rachel Leviss may drag Vanderpump Rules execs into her explosive revenge porn lawsuit against her former reality TV costars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

RadarOnline.com obtained court documents revealing the stunning new development in the case, which stems from the infamous moment Madix discovered that Sandoval, her live-in boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on her with Leviss.

Madix, 39, said she had no knowledge of the seven-month-long affair — publicly coined "Scandoval" — until she found an erotic video of Leviss, 29, on her boyfriend's phone in March of last year.