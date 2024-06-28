Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Arrested on Disturbing Child Pornography Charges After FBI Investigation
Adult film star Austin Wolf has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation by the FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The X-rated film performer (real name: Justin Heath Smith) is charged with two alleged offenses: one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Authorities said Smith used a Telegram account to exchange the explicit materials with another user, later found stored on a memory card at his New York City apartment.
Smith is to be presented today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky for his arraignment in Manhattan federal court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He stands accused of allegedly sending and receiving images that depicted kids as young as infants, including a disturbing video of a "child of approximately 10 years old [being] bound, beaten, and raped by an adult man," the complaint read.
The first charge relates to activity between March 24 and 28, during which time Smith allegedly exchanged hundreds of videos and images with another person whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.
An undercover FBI agent then struck up a conversation with Smith's anonymous Telegram account, in which he allegedly "revealed details that confirmed his identity."
Smith has a massive following online, with 800,000 on Instagram and nearly one million on X, formerly Twitter.
A search warrant was executed at his Manhattan apartment on April 21, which uncovered the compromising SD card.
"Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," read a statement from U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Smith faces up to 20 years in prison if he is found guilty of the charges.
"I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith. "Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause."