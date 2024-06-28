Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Arrested on Disturbing Child Pornography Charges After FBI Investigation

Justin Smith, who goes by stage name "Austin Wolf," was arrested on child pornography charges.

The X-rated film performer (real name: Justin Heath Smith) is charged with two alleged offenses: one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Adult film star Austin Wolf has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation by the FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison if he is found guilty of the charges.

Authorities said Smith used a Telegram account to exchange the explicit materials with another user, later found stored on a memory card at his New York City apartment.

Smith is to be presented today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky for his arraignment in Manhattan federal court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He stands accused of allegedly sending and receiving images that depicted kids as young as infants, including a disturbing video of a "child of approximately 10 years old [being] bound, beaten, and raped by an adult man," the complaint read.