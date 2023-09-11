READ The Leaked Letter 'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Sent to Guests Calling Off Lindsay Hubbard Wedding
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's fall wedding has officially been called off, with the former groom-to-be recently letting those invited to their Mexico ceremony know, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, news that Radke pulled the plug on their upcoming nuptials swirled last month — and Summer House cameras were rolling on the breakup.
Radke let two weeks slip by before he contacted their wedding guests to inform them of the "difficult" decision. While he apologized profusely, the Bravo star committed to helping with any financial burden calling off the destination ceremony may have caused.
In a letter to their family and closest friends obtained by PEOPLE, Radke told them, "Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I."
He admitted they were "so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication," explaining that they only left their loved ones in the dark because "we were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."
Addressing the rumors surrounding their breakup, Radke said, "There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful."
He then dropped the hammer. "Sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke added.
Revealing that Hubbard "is devastated" and he's "crushed with how all this transpired," Radke asked for "patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."
Regarding expenses for those who already paid for the destination wedding, the Bravolebrity said he'd assist with any costs.
"I don't take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans," Radke continued.
He also encouraged guests to continue with travel plans despite the big day being called off.
"I'm sorry again this has become such a mess," he wrote. "Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl."
The exes' Summer House costar Ciara Miller was not pleased that someone from the wedding apparently leaked the letter. She immediately took to Instagram to air out her frustrations.
"It's really f----- weird to think someone on their guest list would copy and paste their statement and send it to a f------ news outlet," Miller sounded off.
At the time of this post, Hubbard has remained silent on their split.