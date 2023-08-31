Your tip
'Summer House' Shocker: Carl Radke Calls Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard Months Before Wedding

Source: BRAVO

The two started off as best friends before becoming a couple.

By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Lindsay Hubbard must be activated — because her fiancé Carl Radke has reportedly called off their wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. The two were set to walk down the aisle in three short months, but according to sources, that will no longer happen.

Insiders shared that their breakup was caught on cameras, which will play out in Season 8 of the Bravo show.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

Queens of Bravo was the first to confirm the news.

Source: BRAVO

Lindsay held her bridal shower just two weeks ago.

"Our very reliable source said the news item about Carl calling off the engagement with Lindsay was '100% true,'" the IG account read. The blog also revealed that "they discussed it on ON CAMERA and it was his idea."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo, Carl, and Lindsay for comment.

Two weeks ago, Lindsay held her bridal shower at Moxy East Village's Cathédrale in New York City with her closest friends, family, and Summer House castmates.

Wearing a stunning white cocktail dress, the then-bride-to-be captioned several smiling shots by telling her followers, "I feel so blessed and lucky to have so many girlfriends share in such a special moment with me."

Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Carl got sober after his brother died and Lindsay was trying to navigate drinking around him.

Bravo stars Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher were all there to celebrate. Carl and Lindsay's friendship evolved throughout the Summer House seasons.

The two went from best friends to hookup buddies, back to pals, lovers, and a couple.

In August 2022, the pair announced their engagement.

"YOOOOOOO #AThousandTimesYes," Lindsay shared while showing off her gorgeous 3.5-carat diamond ring.

Summer House fans watched their engagement play out in front of cameras. Carl proposed at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York.

Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Carl proposed on on camera last year.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her bridal shower, Lindsay revealed that Carl was the perfect groom-to-be.

“It's so sweet to see Carl as we keep checking to-dos off of our list and as it's getting closer,” she told the magazine weeks ago. “We are literally three months away at this point, and it's going to go by so fast. And then next thing you know, I'm going to be walking down the aisle."

Carl even showed up at the end of the party with a bouquet of roses for his then-future Mrs.

Source: BRAVO

The decision to call off the wedding was allegedly his.

"It gave me all the feels, and intensified my excitement for our upcoming wedding. I cannot wait to walk down the aisle with him in three short months!" Lindsay said about his surprise drop-off.

The two were expected to get married in Mexico this fall. Carl got sober after his brother died, and Lindsay stopped drinking for a bit when they became a couple. She slowly started hitting the bottle again while filming Summer House as her significant other tried to navigate being comfortable around the booze. It's unclear if alcohol had anything to do with the breakup.

