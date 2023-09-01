Your tip
'Summer House' Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Friends Doubt Split Will Stick: 'Might Get Back Together Tomorrow'

summer house lindsay hubbard blindsided carl radke calling off engagement
Source: MEGA

News of their breakup broke on Thursday.

By:

Sep. 1 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Lindsay Hubbard was "blindsided" by her fiancé Carl Radke calling off their engagement as Bravo cameras rolled — but their closest pals don't think their breakup will be forever, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Summer House pair put a kibosh on the November wedding, with insiders sharing that Radke initiated the breakup during the production of Season 8.

summer house lindsay hubbard blindsided carl radke calling off engagement pp
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke allegedly called off the engagement as Bravo cameras rolled.

An insider close to the couple told RadarOnline.com that most of their off-camera friends are "in the dark" about the breakup and found out online, just like everyone else.

“It’s all so raw,” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “The dust hasn’t settled with it yet.”

Some close to the couple are furious that Radke chose to end their engagement while taping the reality show.

“He did call off the wedding on camera,” an insider confirmed, saying it was “so mean” for the 38-year-old Summer House bachelor to air out their breakup this way.

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera,” the source told Us Weekly. “No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

summer house carl radke calls off wedding engagement lindsay hubbard
Source: BRAVO

The two were supposed to get married in November.

While Hubbard, 37, is said to be “devastated” by the end of their engagement, their inner circle warned a reconciliation isn't far-fetched.

According to an insider, Hubbard and Radke “might get back together tomorrow.”

Bravo is allegedly treating their split like Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval or Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky — because, according to the source, “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.

summer house lindsay hubbard blindsided carl radke calling off engagement
Source: @carlradke/Instagam

Friends don't believe the split will stick.

The Summer House breakup news broke on Thursday — less than three months before Hubbard and Radke were set to walk down the aisle. Queens of Bravo was the first to report about the split.

Two weeks ago, she held her bridal shower at Moxy East Village's Cathédrale in New York City with her closest friends, family, and Summer House castmates.

Hubbard and Radke met on the Bravo show in 2017.

summer house lindsay hubbard blindsided carl radke calling off engagement
Source: MEGA

Lindsay is reportedly "blindsided" and "devastated" by the breakup.

They announced their engagement in August 2022 after Bravo cameras caught the proposal, which took place at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York.

"YOOOOOOO #AThousandTimesYes," Hubbard shared while showing off her gorgeous 3.5-carat diamond ring.

At the time of this post, neither Carl nor Lindsay addressed the split.

