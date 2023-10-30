Kevin Federline's Ex Calls Out Britney Spears, Claims Pop Star Knew She Was Pregnant When Romance With Backup Dancer Began
Kevin Federline's ex-fiancée, Shar Jackson, claimed that Britney Spears knew he was a father and was expecting another child with her when the former couple got together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In Spears' explosive new memoir, The Woman in Me, the Toxic singer detailed finding out that her backup dancer beau had two children with another woman. However, Jackson alleged that's that how things went down.
After Spears' memoir made headlines over revealing shocking details on her past relationships, including her time with former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake, Jackson aimed to set the record straight on her relationship with Federline.
Jackson told the Daily Mail that when Federline met Spears, she was 6 months pregnant with their second child. She and Federline already had one daughter together, Kori.
"When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California," the Moesha actress told the outlet.
In addition to raising their daughter together, Jackson said Federline was also helping raise her two children from a previous marriage. Life seemed to be going well for the couple until Federline traveled to Los Angeles for an audition.
"One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA … then I didn’t hear from him for three days," Jackson recalled.
The actress said her ex-fiancé met Spears on his first night in LA.
"I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot," Jackson continued on learning about Federline and Spears.
In her memoir, Spears detailed the shock of finding out about Federline's secret family and how "clueless" she was to his situation back home.
"You have kids? You have children? Not only one child but two children," Spears wrote in her memoir, adding that a friend told her after she had been with Federline for "a while."
Apparently, Jackson found that hard to believe because she claimed Spears was eagerly waiting for Federline outside of the Orange County hospital where she gave birth to their second child, son Kaleb.
Spears and Jackson then got engaged just days later and eventually exchanged wedding vows in 2004.
Federline went on to have two children with Spears, sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. Spears filed for divorce in 2006.