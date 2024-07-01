Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I'm Proud to Go to Prison': Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Begins 4-Month Sentence on Contempt Charges

Composite photo of Steve Bannon.
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon will spend four-months behind bars for contempt of Congress.

By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist to Donald Trump, reported to federal prison to begin his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress after he defied a House Committee subpoena related to January 6 investigations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bannon, 70, said he was "proud of going to prison" outside of the low security correctional facility on Monday, July 1.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannonroud to go to prison
Source: MEGA

Bannon was ordered to report to federal prison on July 1.

Bannon was convicted in July 2022. He was sentenced to four-months behind bars and fined $6,500. He will serve his sentence in Danbury, Connecticut.

Despite his checkered past, the former White House chief strategist turned podcaster has remained popular among Trump supporters, as well as several Republican lawmakers, who joined him for a roadside news conference before he reported to prison on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannonroud to go to prison
Source: MEGA

The former Trump aide was found guilty of ignoring a congressional subpoena in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am proud of going to prison today," Bannon told reporters. "If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny; if this is what it takes to stand up to the [Attorney General Merrick] Garland corrupt criminal DOJ; if this is what it takes to stand up to [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi; if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden — I’m proud to do it."

"It’s Nancy Pelosi and Merrick Garland that made me a martyr right? But martyrs die and I’m far from dead baby," Bannon added. "MAGA is on the rise."

Article continues below advertisement

Following Bannon's remarks, a Catholic priest from a retreat house in Ridgefield said he would pray for the podcaster.

"Father, don’t pray for me. Pray for our enemies," Bannon replied. "They’re the ones who need prayer."

Before he turned himself in, Bannon noted, "We either win, or you’re gonna have the death of a constitutional republic. Everybody here, you’ve got to step into the breach."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon reveals donald trump declare victory lost election jpg
Source: MEGA

The MAGA podcaster said he was 'proud' to go to prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chimed in, "It's a political war, and it's a political persecution, and it shouldn't be happening," as the crowd chanted, "Trump won."

Before reporting for his federal prison sentence, Bannon told ABC News that he was "a political prisoner."

The podcast remained defiant as he stated incarceration "won't change me. It will not suppress my voice. My voice will not be suppressed when I'm there."

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon is one of two former Trump aides to be convicted of contempt of Congress for defying the House Committee's January 6 subpoena.

Peter Navarro is currently severing his four-month sentence in Miami, Florida, and is expected to be released on July 27.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump the apprentice behavior exposed meltdown set nicknames
Source: MEGA

Bannon was one of two Trump aides found in contempt of Congress for ignoring subpoenas related to January 6 investigations.

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon attempted to appeal the verdict, but on May 10, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

On Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts rejected an emergency request to postpone Bannon's sentence while the podcaster continued to appeal his conviction.

Bannon's lawyer argued that he will have served his sentence before the court reaches a decision on the appeal.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.