Sabato, 52, has traded acting scripts for boxing gloves. The former soap star revealed he has signed with the owners of Celebrity Boxing after going through "a lot of growing" since being ousted by "Hollywood elites" over his endorsement for Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

The former actor faced backlash over a speech he gave at the 2016 Republican National Convention, in which he claimed Barack Obama was not a Christian, but rather a Muslim "on the bad side."