Bixler, 45, Masterson's ex-girlfriend, is one of four women behind an ongoing lawsuit accusing the embattled actor, 48, of sexual assault and the Church of Scientology International (CSI) of helping him cover up the crimes.

The women claimed Scientology agents told them not to go to the police, and that after they came forward, the church allegedly stalked and harassed them, trying to keep them quiet. The church has vehemently denied the claims.

Bixler — an actress known from the 1995 film Jack-O — accused CSI of chasing her off roads and threatening to leak compromising photos. She also said her dog mysteriously died after she spoke out about her alleged assault.