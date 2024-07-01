Leah Remini v. Scientology: Actress Wants Judge From Lawsuit Against Jailed Actor Danny Masterson on Her Defamation Case
Leah Remini wants her defamation case against the Church of Scientology to get the same judge that's presiding over Chrissie Bixler's court battle with Danny Masterson and the religious institution, RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing new court filings.
Remini, 54, sued the church in August 2023 over alleged stalking, harassment, and defamation. The actress claimed they launched "a campaign to ruin and destroy" her life and livelihood after her public exit from the religion.
Bixler, 45, Masterson's ex-girlfriend, is one of four women behind an ongoing lawsuit accusing the embattled actor, 48, of sexual assault and the Church of Scientology International (CSI) of helping him cover up the crimes.
The women claimed Scientology agents told them not to go to the police, and that after they came forward, the church allegedly stalked and harassed them, trying to keep them quiet. The church has vehemently denied the claims.
Bixler — an actress known from the 1995 film Jack-O — accused CSI of chasing her off roads and threatening to leak compromising photos. She also said her dog mysteriously died after she spoke out about her alleged assault.
Remini requested the judge in Bixler's case, Judge Upinder S. Kalra, after CSI leader David Miscavige objected to the current judge assigned to the case, Judge Randolph Hammock, in April. Miscavige claimed he could not get a "fair and impartial" trial under Judge Hammock.
Lawyers for the King of Queens star argued the cases are "closely factually related" and "require the determination of the same or substantially identical questions of law or fact."
"Both Ms. Remini and the Bixler plaintiffs allege that Defendants engage in a 'Fair Game' policy of harassment, attacks, embarrassment, humiliation, and attempted destruction of Defendants' 'enemies.'"
Last week, CSI objected, arguing her notice was "untimely" and that "Remini's action and the Bixler action do not share common factual or legal issues."
Remini asked the court for leave to file a reply in support of her motion, which CSI called "her whole lawsuit in miniature: a frivolous, resource-wasting non-starter, seeking to abuse the litigation process as part of her defamatory and hateful campaign against her former religion."
CSI said Remini's "attempt to relate this case to the Bixler case ... is nothing more than judge-shopping, and has nothing to do with the cases actually being related." Her statement "offers no overlapping facts that could justify relating the cases," the defendants said.
A hearing is scheduled for July 11 to discuss Remini's motion. The defendants have denied all allegations of wrongdoing in both cases.
The actress joined Scientology in 1979, and spoke out about her experiences after leaving the church in 2013. Last year, she filed for a preliminary injunction, asking that the defendants in the lawsuit be prohibited from "harassing or attacking" her and her family members.