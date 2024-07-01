Tia Mowry introduced the segment as a tribute to "the Black excellence that we unfortunately lost this year," adding that those featured "changed how our artistry is seen and left us with a legacy that we will always remember."

"It's never easy to say goodbye to those who influence us, but we can take a moment to celebrate and acknowledge their contributions to the culture," she said.

While the audience had been applauding as each photo appeared in the montage, "a noticeable silence fell over the crowd" when Simpson's face was shown, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "with one person in attendance noticing some titters among the crowd."