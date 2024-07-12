BALDWIN TRIAL LATEST: Actor Shares Emotional Embrace With Wife Hilaria in Court After Jury Suddenly Sent Home

At the center of the trial is the issue of how a live bullet, rather than a dummy round, made its way into the weapon — and why there were any live rounds on the movie set in the first place. On July 11, after testimony from crime scene technician Marissa Poppell, the defense filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that prosecutors allegedly "concealed" evidence from Baldwin regarding the ammunition on set.

"Baldwin was unaware of a risk that live ammunition had been brought to the set of Rust," the actor's attorneys argued in the filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, "To support its theory that Baldwin should have known of that risk, the State is attempting to establish a link between Baldwin and the source of the live ammunition."