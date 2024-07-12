Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics

'Very Disloyal': Donald Trump Calls George Clooney a 'Backstabber' for Urging President Joe Biden to Drop Out

Composite photo of former President Donald Trump and George Clooney
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former President Donald Trump criticized Ocean's Eleven actor George Clooney, labeling him a "backstabber" for his recent op-ed in the New York Times, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Clooney, known for his political activism, stirred controversy by suggesting that Democratic candidate Joe Biden should step aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump george clooney backstabber president joe biden drop out
Source: mega

During an interview on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, former President Trump disapproved of the Batman and Robin actor's stance.

"I thought George Clooney was very disloyal because whether you like Biden or not, you know, he’s been nice to Clooney," the ex-prez told the hosts. "I thought it was very disloyal. Backstabber. A third-rate movie actor."

"He was a television actor and never made really a good movie. And, so he’s sort of third rate," he continued, insulting the Hollywood icon. "He goes as a movie actor. Clark Gable, he’s not. And, you know, but I thought it was a great act of disloyalty."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump george clooney backstabber president joe biden drop out
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times advocating for Biden's exit from the race, citing concerns over his performance in recent debates.

The op-ed read, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” Clooney wrote. “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

This move sparked a wave of debate within the Democratic Party, with voices both in support and against Clooney's proposition.

MORE ON:
POLITICS
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump george clooney backstabber president joe biden drop out
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Clooney called for several other higher-ups in the party, including Vice President Harris, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Wes Moore and Andy Beshear, to petition to become the nominee for the Democratic Party heading into the upcoming convention in Chicago.

Clooney joins a growing list of high-profile names within the Democratic party calling for Biden to drop out of the race.

Princess Bride director Rob Reiner recently tweeted, "It’s time to stop f------- around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served the US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, TV showrunner Damon Lindelof and Disney heir Abigail Disney have also publicly called for the Democratic party to select a new nominee by the convention.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.