'Very Disloyal': Donald Trump Calls George Clooney a 'Backstabber' for Urging President Joe Biden to Drop Out
Former President Donald Trump criticized Ocean's Eleven actor George Clooney, labeling him a "backstabber" for his recent op-ed in the New York Times, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clooney, known for his political activism, stirred controversy by suggesting that Democratic candidate Joe Biden should step aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.
During an interview on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, former President Trump disapproved of the Batman and Robin actor's stance.
"I thought George Clooney was very disloyal because whether you like Biden or not, you know, he’s been nice to Clooney," the ex-prez told the hosts. "I thought it was very disloyal. Backstabber. A third-rate movie actor."
"He was a television actor and never made really a good movie. And, so he’s sort of third rate," he continued, insulting the Hollywood icon. "He goes as a movie actor. Clark Gable, he’s not. And, you know, but I thought it was a great act of disloyalty."
Earlier this week, Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times advocating for Biden's exit from the race, citing concerns over his performance in recent debates.
The op-ed read, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”
“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” Clooney wrote. “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
This move sparked a wave of debate within the Democratic Party, with voices both in support and against Clooney's proposition.
- Biden Campaign Doesn’t Want ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos at DNC Convention After He Said Prez Can't Serve Another 4 Years
- X-MEN JOE JIBE: Best-Selling Writer Sneers Only Way Biden Can Win Prez Race is in WHEELCHAIR Acting Like Professor X
- O-He Knew: Obama Spoke to Clooney Before Bombshell Demand for Biden to Drop Out — but Didn’t Object
Clooney called for several other higher-ups in the party, including Vice President Harris, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Wes Moore and Andy Beshear, to petition to become the nominee for the Democratic Party heading into the upcoming convention in Chicago.
Clooney joins a growing list of high-profile names within the Democratic party calling for Biden to drop out of the race.
Princess Bride director Rob Reiner recently tweeted, "It’s time to stop f------- around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served the US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, TV showrunner Damon Lindelof and Disney heir Abigail Disney have also publicly called for the Democratic party to select a new nominee by the convention.