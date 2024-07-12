'Very Disloyal': Donald Trump Calls George Clooney a 'Backstabber' for Urging President Joe Biden to Drop Out

Earlier this week, Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times advocating for Biden's exit from the race, citing concerns over his performance in recent debates.

The op-ed read, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” Clooney wrote. “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

This move sparked a wave of debate within the Democratic Party, with voices both in support and against Clooney's proposition.