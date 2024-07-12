No Shame for Baldwin: Alec Turns 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial into Reality TV Show Spectacle by Taking His Own Cameras to Court
Pearl Harbor actor Alec Baldwin has found a way to turn his current legal struggles into material for his reality TV show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com reveal that Baldwin was accompanied by a videographer as he arrived at court in New Mexico for his manslaughter trial.
Jenna Rosher, the videographer, followed Baldwin as he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, arrived at the Santa Fe courthouse.
Rosher, who appeared to be filming with an iPhone 15 ProMax, quickly jumped out of her vehicle to capture Baldwin’s entrance.
While media and paparazzi were kept at bay, Rosher seemingly had special access, documenting Baldwin's every move as he stepped out of his vehicle and into the courthouse.
Rosher's presence at the courthouse on both Thursday and Friday fueled speculation that the Baldwins are using the high-profile trial for their recently announced reality show, The Baldwins, set to premiere on TLC in 2025.
The series is expected to provide an intimate look into Baldwin's home life and ongoing legal battles.
Friday's courthouse scene turned chaotic when Baldwin's lawyers demanded the case be dismissed after accusing the prosecution of concealing evidence.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer acknowledged the issue and sent the jury home early to address it.
The court proceedings stem from the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s movie Rust in 2021.
Baldwin, the film's star and producer, is accused of involuntary manslaughter for accidentally firing a live round from a prop gun, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year and is currently serving an 18-month sentence. Baldwin faces the same potential punishment if found guilty.
It was reported that several bullets pertinent to the case had not been handed over to Baldwin’s defense team.
Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, argued that these bullets had been brought to the police by former officer Troy Teskey but were filed under a different case number, effectively "burying" the evidence.
“The prosecutors knew about these bullets and still failed to disclose them to us. This is a clear breach of evidentiary rules,” Nikas stated in court.
Prosecutor Kari Morrissey countered that Teskey's relationship with Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed's father, made them skeptical of the evidence he provided.
Despite the legal tension, Baldwin and his wife have been visibly active outside the courtroom, seemingly embracing the attention.
Unlike other celebrities who avoid the public eye during legal battles, the Baldwins have been seen walking around Santa Fe, engaging with locals, and even dining at local restaurants.
On one occasion, Baldwin, still in his trial attire, was seen lively interacting with his youngest daughter, sticking his tongue out playfully as they crossed the street. He was also spotted signing autographs, purchasing blazers, and chatting with locals, giving the impression that this trial is just another day in the Baldwin family's life.
The forthcoming reality series, *The Baldwins*, has already generated significant interest.
Billed as an inside look into their family life, the show will feature Baldwin, Hilaria, and their seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria. Baldwin's ongoing trial could potentially serve as a major storyline.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, parallel documentaries are also in the works. One, directed by Richael Mason, a friend of Halyna Hutchins, is set to focus on the late cinematographer, while another by Rory Kennedy will spotlight Baldwin with his participation.