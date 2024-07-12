No Shame for Baldwin: Alec Turns 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial into Reality TV Show Spectacle by Taking His Own Cameras to Court

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com reveal that Baldwin was accompanied by a videographer as he arrived at court in New Mexico for his manslaughter trial.

Jenna Rosher, the videographer, followed Baldwin as he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, arrived at the Santa Fe courthouse.

Rosher, who appeared to be filming with an iPhone 15 ProMax, quickly jumped out of her vehicle to capture Baldwin’s entrance.

While media and paparazzi were kept at bay, Rosher seemingly had special access, documenting Baldwin's every move as he stepped out of his vehicle and into the courthouse.