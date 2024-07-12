Your tip
'This Just Feels Gross': Eminem Faces Backlash for New Song Mocking the Accidental Deadly Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'

Rapper Eminem releases a new album
Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Eminem, with his new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has come under fire for including lyrics that reference the tragic shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In one of the Detroit rapper's new tracks, titled Fuel, Eminem raps about the killing, stating: "But it's in a holster, I proceed to bust it/ F--- around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins."

Fans and critics alike took to social media to express their outrage over the insensitivity of the lyrics, especially considering Baldwin's ongoing trial.

Baldwin, who is currently on trial in New Mexico for the death of the late cinematographer, is facing immense scrutiny over the events that led to the unfortunate incident on October 21, 2021.

The Departed actor was a producer and the star of Rust when he shot dead Hutchins, a mother-of-one, while filming with a prop gun that had a live round inside it. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

While some fans commended Eminem for his bold and controversial style, others condemned him for crossing the line with his choice of words.

One user shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Too soon Em. The trials and investigations aren't even through yet."

Another commented, "Honestly, this just feels gross. An innocent woman was shot and killed by pure negligence, and Eminem is using her memory as a throwaway gag in one of the filler songs on his new album?"

The new album marks Eminem's return after his last release in 2020 and has stirred up a mix of reactions due to its provocative content.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also took shots at several recent events and celebrities in the track Antichrist. The song name-dropped Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian and Jeffrey Epstein.

The star also referenced mass murderer Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter who shot and killed 17 people in 2018.

Lil Uzi Vert, who has been accused of promoting Satanism, was also referenced, with Eminem rapping, "Stickin’ a clip into Uzi, I’ve been itchin’ and use, lookin’ like Nikolas Cruz."

"My trigger’s happy, truth, Travis too, we gettin’ rude."

