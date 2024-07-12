'This Just Feels Gross': Eminem Faces Backlash for New Song Mocking the Accidental Deadly Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'

While some fans commended Eminem for his bold and controversial style, others condemned him for crossing the line with his choice of words.

One user shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Too soon Em. The trials and investigations aren't even through yet."

Another commented, "Honestly, this just feels gross. An innocent woman was shot and killed by pure negligence, and Eminem is using her memory as a throwaway gag in one of the filler songs on his new album?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.