BALDWIN CASE DISMISSED: Actor Breaks Down in Tears as Judge Agrees State Buried Evidence in Shocking Court Twist

Alec Baldwin broke down into tears as a New Mexico judge dismissed his involuntary manslaughter case in a shocking twist to come on the third day of the trial stemming from the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Judge Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors failed to share key evidence regarding the ammunition on the movie set with Baldwin's defense team.

Despite "repeated" claims that they "were compliant with all of their discovery obligations," Judge Sommer said prosecutors "have continued to fail to disclose critical evidence to the defendant."