PHOTOS: Oh, Baby! Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Wimbledon Alongside Husband Tom Ackerley

Barely a week after news broke that is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, the Aussie’s burgeoning baby bump was on full display on Friday, July 12, as the couple attended the Wimbledon Tennis championships in London, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Barbie actress, 34, wore a long white polka-dot halter neck dress that clearly showed the outline of her impending bundle of joy.

Together with her British filmmaker hubby, they settled in watch the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.