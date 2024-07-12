PHOTOS: Oh, Baby! Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Wimbledon Alongside Husband Tom Ackerley
Barely a week after news broke that is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, the Aussie’s burgeoning baby bump was on full display on Friday, July 12, as the couple attended the Wimbledon Tennis championships in London, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Barbie actress, 34, wore a long white polka-dot halter neck dress that clearly showed the outline of her impending bundle of joy.
Together with her British filmmaker hubby, they settled in watch the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
Robbie and Ackerely met in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise, where the Wolf of Wall Street actress was starring in the World War II flick and Ackerely was working as an assistant director.
The pair have made a point of keeping their private life out of the spotlight, secretly marrying in Australia in 2016.
As rumors swirled recently that the two were expecting a baby, the couple never officially confirmed the gossip. But who needs an announcement when you can just step out in public with the evidence on display?
In an interview with the Sunday Times in June, Ackerley said the couple spend 24 hours a day together. “ It’s seamless,” he said.
“We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”
In 2016, Robbie told Vogue, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit."
"And then this crept up on me," Robbie continued. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.”
Robbie also previously expressed how she wanted to have a big family.
"I want TONS of children," Robbie said in 2016 while speaking to Sunday Style. "Well, maybe not too many."
“I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later," she added.
In 2017, the couple formed their joint production company LuckyChap Entertainment.
The company is responsible for several of Robbie’s starring vehicles including, of course, Barbie and I,Tonya, for which Robbie was nominated for an Oscar.